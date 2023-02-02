UrduPoint.com

GPA To Ensure Motorboat Engines In A Transparent Manner : Chairman

Umer Jamshaid Published February 02, 2023 | 09:07 PM

GPA to ensure motorboat engines in a transparent manner : Chairman

Gwadar Port Authority (GPA) Chairman Pansad Khan Buledi on Thursday said that under the fishing package announced by Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif, the Authority would ensure distribution of funds among the farmers for purchasing standard 15 horsepower motorboat engines in a transparent manner

QUETTA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 2nd Feb, 2023 ) :Gwadar Port Authority (GPA) Chairman Pansad Khan Buledi on Thursday said that under the fishing package announced by Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif, the Authority would ensure distribution of funds among the farmers for purchasing standard 15 horsepower motorboat engines in a transparent manner.

He said this while chairing the meeting held regarding the PM special package for fishermen of Balochistan.He said no negligence would be tolerated in that regard, and merit would be ensured for the distribution of motorboat engine funds.

Deputy Commissioner Gwadar Izzat Nazir Baloch, Fisheries department officials and representatives of newly elected local government attended the meeting.

"The compiled list of eligible fishermen has been kept at Gwadar Port Head Office, Deputy Commissioner Office and Fisheries Department Office Gwadar," he said and urged the fishermen to verify their Names in the list.Any suggestions, objections and complaints should be noted at the above places during the office hours.

The meeting was informed that the process of suggestions, objections and confirmation will continue for a week, and will not be entertained after the stipulated time.

Related Topics

Shahbaz Sharif Balochistan Prime Minister Gwadar Government Merit Packaging Limited

Recent Stories

Nahyan bin Mubarak inaugurates ‘Stories of Natio ..

Nahyan bin Mubarak inaugurates ‘Stories of Nations’ exhibition at Expo City ..

13 minutes ago
 Judge, military prosecutors sworn in at Ministry o ..

Judge, military prosecutors sworn in at Ministry of Defence

28 minutes ago
 Maryam Nawaz defends recent increase in POL prices

Maryam Nawaz defends recent increase in POL prices

38 minutes ago
 Putin Says Russia's Response to Threats Will Not B ..

Putin Says Russia's Response to Threats Will Not Be Limited to Armored Vehicles

16 minutes ago
 The Lahore Waste Management Company (LWMC) begins ..

The Lahore Waste Management Company (LWMC) begins tree plantation campaign

16 minutes ago
 DC Larkana presides meeting regarding Kashmir Soli ..

DC Larkana presides meeting regarding Kashmir Solidarity Day

16 minutes ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2023, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.