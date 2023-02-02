GPA to ensure motorboat engines in a transparent manner : Chairman

Gwadar Port Authority (GPA) Chairman Pansad Khan Buledi on Thursday said that under the fishing package announced by Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif, the Authority would ensure distribution of funds among the farmers for purchasing standard 15 horsepower motorboat engines in a transparent manner

QUETTA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 2nd Feb, 2023 ) :Gwadar Port Authority (GPA) Chairman Pansad Khan Buledi on Thursday said that under the fishing package announced by Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif, the Authority would ensure distribution of funds among the farmers for purchasing standard 15 horsepower motorboat engines in a transparent manner.

He said this while chairing the meeting held regarding the PM special package for fishermen of Balochistan.He said no negligence would be tolerated in that regard, and merit would be ensured for the distribution of motorboat engine funds.

Deputy Commissioner Gwadar Izzat Nazir Baloch, Fisheries department officials and representatives of newly elected local government attended the meeting.

"The compiled list of eligible fishermen has been kept at Gwadar Port Head Office, Deputy Commissioner Office and Fisheries Department Office Gwadar," he said and urged the fishermen to verify their Names in the list.Any suggestions, objections and complaints should be noted at the above places during the office hours.

The meeting was informed that the process of suggestions, objections and confirmation will continue for a week, and will not be entertained after the stipulated time.