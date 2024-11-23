ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 23rd Nov, 2024) The Global Polio Eradication Initiative (GPEI) delegation has appreciated the efforts of Government of Pakistan in eliminating the crippling disease of polio through its effective strategy.

The visiting delegation also praised the dedication of polio vaccination teams in difficult conditions and encouraged them to continue their vital work for children’s well-being.

Appreciating the government for its laser-focused approach to polio, the delegation thanked the government of Pakistan.

The delegation highlighted the need for sustained efforts to address immunity gaps, strengthen routine immunization, enhance cross-border collaboration on health and keep children protected from preventable diseases.

The delegation advocated for continued global collaboration and sustained efforts to engage communities and health workers in the fight as they are critical to achieving success against polio.

During visit, senior government officials highlighted Pakistan’s intensified efforts to address polio outbreak this year and reiterate commitment to polio eradication.

This is the second visit of this high-level delegation from the GPEI, reiterating the highest political commitment to polio eradication and protecting all children from paralytic polio.

The delegation was informed that the government has revitalized polio eradication efforts and is taking it forward as a national priority agenda.

An intensified and targeted vaccination schedule is being followed with over 45 million children under five vaccinated in three national campaigns so far, while all focus is on stopping the outbreak for polio-free Pakistan.

Coordinator to the Prime Minister on National Health Services, Regulations and Coordination (MoNHSRC) Dr Malik Mukhtar Bharath and Prime Minister’s Focal Person for Polio Eradication Ms Ayesha Raza Farooq held meetings with the delegation in Islamabad, while the visitors also met with the focal point for polio eradication.

The delegation was led by Dr Chris Elias, Polio Oversight board (POB) Chair and President of Global Development at the Bill and Melinda Gates Foundation, and included WHO Regional Director for the Eastern Mediterranean Region, Dr Hanan Balkhy, UNICEF Regional Director for South Asia, Mr Sanjay Wijesekera, National Polio Plus Committee Chair, Aziz Memon, US CDC’s Deputy Director Ms Andi Fristedt and representatives from KS Relief, Dr Ziad Memish and Dr Abdullah Saleh al Moallem.

Dr Malik Mukhtar Bharath said, “A strategic National Emergency Action Plan (NEAP) is being implemented to reverse the virus surge and all chief ministers and secretaries are providing direct oversight and working in coordination to fight the current polio outbreak."

He said, "The Government of Pakistan will not rest until we have ended the scourge of polio from our borders.”

Prime Minister’s Focal Person for Polio Eradication Ms Ayesha Raza and Coordinator of the National Emergency Operations Centre (NEOC) for Polio Eradication Muhammad Anwarul Haq hosted the delegation at the NEOC for a briefing on the current polio situation and the implementation of NEAP 2024-25 which envisions a comprehensive roadmap to interrupt virus transmission by mid-2025.

Ms Ayesha Raza said, “Collectively, we are responding to the virus resurgence at all levels on a war footing."

She said, "We have revitalized a one-team approach and are deploying data-driven and locally tailored strategies to improve polio campaign quality, reach missed children, track and vaccinate moving populations, support routine immunization in vulnerable areas, address vaccine hesitancy and provide integrated health service delivery to communities.

”

The Prime Minister’s Focal Person highlighted the highest level of political commitment from the Prime Minister’s Office down to the district administrations and thanked the delegation for its second visit to Pakistan this year, signifying the global partners’ continued collaboration to achieve the dream of a polio-free world.

NEOC Coordinator Muhammad Anwarul Haq provided a comprehensive briefed the delegation on the progress achieved under the 2-4-6 roadmap.

He said that two rounds of intensified campaigns under the new strategy have been successfully completed with measurable improvements, and the third round is scheduled for mid-December.

He highlighted the active engagement of government leadership at all levels district, provincial, and national in driving these efforts forward.

The coordinator shared updates on the current surveillance data and expressed concerns about ongoing virus circulation in specific high-risk areas.

The POB is the highest decision-making and oversight body of the GPEI – the largest public health initiative aiming to end polio globally.

The focus of the visit was to appreciate the strong political commitment in Pakistan to polio eradication and to engage with the government and security leadership to further strengthen oversight to overcome the challenges in achieving zero polio.

A series of virtual meetings were also held with provincial chief secretaries and teams of provincial emergency EOCs where they presented briefings, highlighting their localized strategies to respond to the poliovirus outbreak and challenges that are being addressed.

The delegation engaged in an in-depth session with the Federal Directorate of Immunization (FDI).

The discussion, led by Coordinator to the PM on Health Dr Bharath, focused on deliberations on enhancing collaboration and fostering greater synergy between the Polio Eradication Initiative and FDI’s Expanded Programme for Immunization, emphasizing the critical need for a unified strategy to optimize the use of shared resources, streamline operational frameworks, and address systemic challenges that impede comprehensive vaccine delivery.

Innovative solutions to strengthen coverage in high-risk and underserved areas and ensuring that both programmes effectively complement each other to improve overall immunization outcomes were discussed.

The mission reaffirmed the importance of integrated approaches to protect children against preventable diseases while maintaining a strong focus on eradicating polio.

The delegation visited Karachi and held meeting with Sindh Chief Minister Syed Murad Ali Shah, Chief Secretary Asif Hyder Shah and Health Minister Dr Azra Pechuho to address vaccine hesitancy in Karachi, strengthen routine immunization, combat malnutrition, and discuss the safety and welfare of the frontline workers.

At a programmatic briefing organized by the Sindh EOC and led by Sindh EOC Coordinator Irshad Sodhar, the delegation reviewed provincial strategies to close immunity gaps and reach missed children.

The delegation also participated in a roundtable with female as frontline health workers to discuss their challenges and explore ways to better support their efforts.