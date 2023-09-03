Open Menu

GPEI Strategy Committee Meets Pakistan's Health Officials

Muhammad Irfan Published September 03, 2023 | 11:50 AM

GPEI strategy committee meets Pakistan's health officials

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 3rd Sep, 2023 ) :Global Director for Polio Eradication at World Health Organization (WHO), Aidan O'Leary, met Caretaker Minister for Health Dr. Nadeem Jan on the visit of the Global Polio Eradication Initiative's (GPEI) Strategy Committee.

This was the first engagement between senior GPEI officials and the caretaker government.

In a meeting held at the Health Ministry, Dr Jan said, "It is important for us that our country and global partners and donors stand together in this final leg of the eradication journey." The Strategy Committee of the GPEI, chaired by O'Leary, is an executive committee set up to oversee the management and execution of the Polio Endgame Plan, that aims to achieve eradication by 2026.

"There is no time to waste. The Health Ministry will support any measure to interrupt wild poliovirus transmission by the global deadline at the end of 2023," the minister added.

"I am a polio worker at heart. I will ensure that not only does polio remain a priority at all tiers of governance, but efforts are more targeted and intensified," he stated.

Speaking after the meeting, O'Leary said, "Political will and commitment to get the job done is absolutely critical to the success of the programme.

" "We have been particularly impressed by the Health Minister's very immediate and hands-on engagement with the Polio Programme." "We certainly look forward to continued advocacy and support." He said that the programme has been very successful in ensuring that virus circulation is not established with excellent outbreak responses to virus detection. "This must continue for us to be able to deliver on what is a critical goal not just for Pakistan but for the entire world." O'Leary is the head of the Strategy Committee and was accompanied by Dr. Richard Franka, the Pakistan Team Lead for Polio Eradication at the US Centres for Disease Control and Prevention.

"To meet the goal of eradicating polio, Pakistan's polio programme must enhance efforts to identify and vaccinate children who have not received polio vaccines, especially in areas experiencing conflict and insecurity," Dr. Franka said.

During their three-day visit to Pakistan, the delegation also met the Engineer-in-Chief at the General Headquarters in Islamabad, the District Commissioner of Peshawar and the Health Minister of Sindh, among other key officials.

Related Topics

Sindh Pakistan Islamabad Peshawar World Polio Visit Job Lead All Government

Recent Stories

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 3 September 2023

3 hours ago
 Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 03 September 2023

Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 03 September 2023

3 hours ago
 Hamdan bin Zayed visits ADIHEX 2023

Hamdan bin Zayed visits ADIHEX 2023

10 hours ago
 UAE win FEI Endurance World Championship for Young ..

UAE win FEI Endurance World Championship for Young Riders &amp; Juniors for 4th ..

12 hours ago
 Hot, partly cloudy weather predicted for Lahore ci ..

Hot, partly cloudy weather predicted for Lahore city

12 hours ago
 IPP welcomes ECP decision to reduce time period fo ..

IPP welcomes ECP decision to reduce time period for delimitation

12 hours ago
CM reviews Hazrat Data Gunj Baksh urs arrangements ..

CM reviews Hazrat Data Gunj Baksh urs arrangements

12 hours ago
 China Commits to Innovation-Driven Development

China Commits to Innovation-Driven Development

12 hours ago
 Motorcycling: Catalunya MotoGP sprint results

Motorcycling: Catalunya MotoGP sprint results

13 hours ago
 Pakistan Navy Flotilla visits Iraq during overseas ..

Pakistan Navy Flotilla visits Iraq during overseas deployment

13 hours ago
 Former CM Sindh says PPP will tackle economic situ ..

Former CM Sindh says PPP will tackle economic situation if succeeded

13 hours ago
 Cars snatched from Karachi recovered in Hyderabad

Cars snatched from Karachi recovered in Hyderabad

13 hours ago

More Stories From Pakistan