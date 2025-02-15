GPI aims at introducing best practices in agriculture: Maryam Nawaz

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 15th Feb, 2025) Inauguration ceremonies of Green Agri Mall and Service Company, Smart Agri Farm, Agri Research and Facilitation Centre under Green Pakistan Initiative Projects were held on Saturday at Kandai and Chapu, Cholistan.

According to a handout issued here Punjab Chief Minister Maryam Nawaz Sharif and Chief of Army Staff (COAS) General Syed Asim Munir attended the day long activities.

The event was also attended by Federal Minister for National food Security & Research Rana Tanveer Hussain, Federal Minister for Water Resources Dr Musadik Malik, Senior Provincial Minister Marriyum Aurangzeb, Provincial Minister Agri & Livestock Mr Syed Ashiq Hussain Kirmani, Provincial Minister for Irrigation Muhammad Kazim Pirzada. Relevant federal and provincial secretaries were also present at the event.

The spearhead Initiative of Green Agri Mall & Service Company aims at serving as one stop solution for farmers, providing them high quality seeds, fertilizers, pesticides, fuel at controlled rates at door steps.

The provision of rental farming machinery and implements including drones at lowest possible cost would further facilitate our farmers.

The establishment of Smart Agri Farm on 5,000 acres with modern agri techniques along with use of High Efficiency Irrigation System would demonstrate a specimen for our farmers, endeavoring for maximum crop yield at lowest possible cost.

The Agri Research and Facilitation Centre would provide all agri and technical input including provision of laboratory services.

Its connectivity with all Research and Academic partners within the country would capture further ventures.

While addressing notables, farmers, stakeholders and Shuhada’s families, Punjab CM Maryam Nawaz Sharif praised the launch of multifaceted GPI Projects and transformative Initiatives.

She underscored that agriculture is the lifeline of Pakistan. Also handed over land allotment letters to next of kin of shuhada and war wounded families.

She lauded the efforts of Green Pakistan Initiative towards introducing contemporary best practices in Pakistan’s agriculture Sector.

COAS General Syed Asim Munir acknowledged the leading role of Punjab by attaining the position of powerhouse for Pakistan’s agriculture sector. He admired the endeavors made by the Green Corporate initiative in achieving these milestones in a very short span of time. He assured that Army would continue its support for economic development of the country.