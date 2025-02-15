GPI to serve as milestone in development of agriculture: Kirmani

(@FahadShabbir)

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 15th Feb, 2025) Punjab Agriculture Minister Syed Ashiq Hussain Kirmani has said that under the Green Pakistan Initiative (GPI) farmers will have access to all agricultural facilities, including seeds, pesticides, fertilizers and modern agricultural machinery, all under one roof.

He said this while addressing a press conference here on Saturday. He said that the Cholistan region, once a desert, would now be transformed into fertile land, where farmers would be provided with agricultural inputs at government-regulated prices, along with high-tech machinery on rent.

He further said that Punjab Chief Minister Maryam Nawaz Sharif and Chief of Army Staff (COAS) General Asim Munir inaugurated the Green Pakistan Initiative (GPI) in Punjab (Cholistan). Under this initiative, Green Mall & Services Company, Smart Agriculture Farms and agricultural research facilities have been established, fulfilling the vision of the Prime Minister and the Punjab Chief Minister.

A rental service for agricultural machinery would also be launched in every tehsil of Punjab, he added.

He said, "This mega program is a reflection of Punjab CM Maryam Nawaz Sharif's vision and will serve as a major milestone in the development of the agricultural sector."

On behalf of the Punjab Chief Minister , Provincial Minister for Agriculture & Livestock, Syed Ashiq Hussain Kirmani said, "In less than a year, the Punjab government has been implementing 80 projects across various departments, most of which are nearing completion.

" He credited the success of these initiatives to Maryam Nawaz Sharif’s dynamic leadership.

Key agricultural projects include the Kisan Card, the Green Tractor Programme, the solarization of agricultural tube wells and the provision of super seeders to combat smog.

These projects aim to bring revolutionary reforms in the agricultural sector and introduce modern technology to boost the national economy, yielding positive results, he said.

The provincial minister emphasized the importance of ensuring genetically resilient and climate-adaptive seeds, efficient irrigation systems and the use of modern agricultural machinery and said that these measures would increase per-acre crop yield and reduce losses.

He further said that to tackle food security challenges, there was an urgent need to introduce cooperative farming. For the first time in history, provincial, Federal, and army institutions related to the agriculture sector are working together in a collaborative effort to achieve this goal, he maintained.