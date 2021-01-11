MIRPUR [AJK]: (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 11th Jan, 2021 ) :The Chairman of Britain-based Kashmiris International-fame rights outfit – Global Pakistan Kashmir Supreme Council (GPKSC) Raja Sikander Khan Monday called upon young generation, scholars and researchers to foil India's 'nefarious designs' in IIOJK through the best of their abilities and literary skills at all fronts.

Sikandar, who is currently on official visit of Pakistan and Azad Jammu Kashmir, was talking to a delegation of the students of various faculties of the state-run Mirpur University of Science an Technology (MUST) to discuss the current fast deteriorating situation of the bleeding vale of the Indian Illegally occupied Jammu Kashmir, where the occupational forces have let worst reign of state terrorism and violence against the innocent freedom monger people of the internationally acknowledged disputed occupied State.

GPKSC Chairman said that India was particularly targeting the youth who were raising voice against the inhuman atrocities being committed by the Indian forces in the valley to perpetuate its illegitimate occupation.

"The youth are being killed in fake encounters and crack downs rendering them blind using pellet guns while a large number of them have been arrested and put behind bars and the torture cells", he underlined.

Raja Sikander Khan said that the youths could play active role to highlight the Kashmir issue at international front to muster the sympathies of the external world for Kashmiris just and principled stance for securing the legitimate right to self determination.

He called youth to foil India's 'evil designs' in IIOJK. Pakistani and Kashmiri youth need to promptly rise up to foil Modi's "nefarious plan" and frustrate India on political, diplomatic and media fronts, he urged.

Chairman also said that youth are to do on our own what we can to get freedom. Youth could raise pressure on the world community and most particularly upon the United Nations to resolve the Kashmir issue by turning Kashmiris just and principled struggle for freedom into an international movement.