GPKSC Calls Upon UN To Stop India's Unlawful Actions In IIOJK

Sumaira FH 4 minutes ago Fri 16th October 2020 | 02:10 PM

GPKSC calls upon UN to stop India's unlawful actions in IIOJK

MIRPUR (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 16th Oct, 2020 ) : Oct 16 (APP):Britain-based Kashmiris rights outfit and a think-tank the Global Pakistan Kashmir Supreme Council International (GPKSC) Wednesday called upon the United Nations Organization to immediately for initiation stringent action against India's unlawful forced actions contrary to international norms in Indian Illegally Occupied Jammu and Kashmir (IIOJK).

Rejecting India's nefarious move of imposing the new domicile rules, the GPKSC Chairman Raja Sikander Khan, currently on official visit of Pakistan and Azad Jammu Kashmir, feared that India's continual hegemonic and nefarious actions will lead to systematic and blatant discrimination against the permanent residents.

Speaking at a reception hosted in his honour by Mirpur Citizen Forum here Thursday night, he expressed grave concern over brewing anxiety in the youth of the Indian held Jammu Kashmir state over the forcibly imposed "new domicile rules'' by the hardliner PM Modi-led Indian government.

"Domicile law is being rammed down throats of the people of Jammu & Kashmir inhibiting either side of the line of control and rest of the world over following the forced imposition of the so called law in the disputed state denying all international norms and commitments including the UN resolutions on Jammu & Kashmir issue", Khan said.

"The occupied Jammu & Kashmir people are skeptical about what is being promised to them, needless to say why", he said.

"The forcibly- imposed measures already disparage the so called secular nature of the Indian constitution and the present dispensation at the helm of affairs is hell bent to turn constitutionally secular India into a terrorist state," the GPKSC Chief observed.

