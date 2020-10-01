GPKSC chairman arrives in Islamabad on month-long visit to Pakistan, AJK

UK-based Global Pakistan Kashmir Supreme Council's Chairman Raja Sikander Khan Thursday arrived in Islamabad on a month-long visit of Pakistan and Azad Jammu and Kashmir (AJK)

MIRPUR (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 1st Oct, 2020 ) : UK-based Global Pakistan Kashmir Supreme Council's Chairman Raja Sikander Khan Thursday arrived in Islamabad on a month-long visit of Pakistan and Azad Jammu and Kashmir (AJK).

He will hold separate meetings with Pakistan and AJK leaderships on current Kashmir situation during his stay at the Federal, provincial and AJK capitals, said a press release issued here on Thursday.