UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

GPKSC Chairman Arrives In Islamabad On Month-long Visit To Pakistan, AJK

Faizan Hashmi 2 minutes ago Thu 01st October 2020 | 11:06 PM

GPKSC chairman arrives in Islamabad on month-long visit to Pakistan, AJK

UK-based Global Pakistan Kashmir Supreme Council's Chairman Raja Sikander Khan Thursday arrived in Islamabad on a month-long visit of Pakistan and Azad Jammu and Kashmir (AJK)

MIRPUR (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 1st Oct, 2020 ) : UK-based Global Pakistan Kashmir Supreme Council's Chairman Raja Sikander Khan Thursday arrived in Islamabad on a month-long visit of Pakistan and Azad Jammu and Kashmir (AJK).

He will hold separate meetings with Pakistan and AJK leaderships on current Kashmir situation during his stay at the Federal, provincial and AJK capitals, said a press release issued here on Thursday.

Related Topics

Pakistan Islamabad Visit Azad Jammu And Kashmir

Recent Stories

Arabs account for 8.3 pct of total trading value i ..

23 minutes ago

UAE ministers, senior officials offer condolences ..

53 minutes ago

Abdullah bin Zayed, FM of Cyprus review regional d ..

1 hour ago

AED3.89 bn of weekly real estate transactions in D ..

2 hours ago

SEPA directs shopkeepers not to use prohibited pla ..

3 minutes ago

Moscow Invites OPCW Experts to Work Together on Na ..

3 minutes ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.