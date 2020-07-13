GPKSC commemorates Kashmir Martyrs Day in UK

(@FahadShabbir)

MIRPUR (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 13th Jul, 2020 ) : Jul 13 (APP):United Kingdom-based Pakistani and Kashmiri Diaspora commemorated the Kashmir Martyrs day on Monday paying rich tributes to 22 valiant sons of the soil who laid down their lives in front of Srinagar central jail laying the foundation stone of the Kashmir freedom struggle on this day in 1931, raising mutiny against the despotic Hindu dogra ruler in the Muslim-majority Jammu & Kashmir State.

Speaking at a brief gathering hosted by Global Pakistan Kashmir Supreme Council (GPKSC), a Kashmiri rights outfit and thinktank, in London, GPKSC Chairman Raja Sikander Khan and President of the organization Kala Khan paid rich tributes to 22 unarmed peaceful protesters who were gunned down by Maharaja Hari Singh's police 89 years ago, triggering an uprising against the erstwhile oppressive Dogra rulers.

They said that the people of Jammu & Kashmir living in both sides of the Line of Control and rest of the world observed July 13 as Martyrs Day.

GPKSC Chairman reminded the people of the great sacrifices the martyrs who rendered to free people and the State from the clutches of autocracy and suppression.

Highlighting the role of the Jammu and Kashmir martyrs in paving way for independence from the totalitarian regime and ushering the State in an era of democracy and self respect. He said July 13, 1931 is the day to reiterate "our promise to continue to strive for the resolution of Kashmir Issue".

He said people of Occupied Jammu Kashmir had carried forward the martyrs struggle with firm determination and commitment.

He said "The best way to pay homage to the martyrs was to stand united for the right to self determination accordance with United Nations resolutions,".

India, he said, shall have to respond to the political and human aspirations of the people of Jammu and Kashmir according to United Nations resolutions on Kashmir.

He said that the historic July 13 day inspires Kashmiri nation every year to streamline and strengthen their struggle against Indian occupation, with renewed pledge.

The day signifies the commencement of an era, which should be observed as the struggle of people for restoring their special status and identity as an internationally-recognized disputed status of the Jammu & Kashmir state, he added.

GPKSC President Kala Khan said: "Their martyrdom paved the way for achieving the cherished objective of right to self determination in the true spirit of democracy and due human rights."Khan said people of Jammu and Kashmir would always remember the sacrifices rendered by the martyrs of 1931 for establishing a democratic rule of Muslims in the internationally-acknowledged disputed Muslim-dominated Himalayan state.

He called upon the people of Jammu Kashmir to continue upholding the high values and principles of the valiant Kashmiri freedom fighters and work toward fulfillment of their liberation from the forced clutches of the Indian colonial rule.