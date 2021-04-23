UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

GPKSC Condemns Attack On Quetta Sarena Hotel

Muhammad Irfan 3 minutes ago Fri 23rd April 2021 | 09:31 PM

GPKSC condemns attack on Quetta Sarena Hotel

UK-based Kashmiri rights outfit Global Pakistan Kashmir Supreme Council Friday strongly condemns the attack on the Serena Hotel in Quetta on Wednesday

MIRPUR (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 23rd Apr, 2021 ) :UK-based Kashmiri rights outfit Global Pakistan Kashmir Supreme Council Friday strongly condemns the attack on the Serena Hotel in Quetta on Wednesday.

The GPKSC Chairman Raja Sikander Khan, President Kala Khan and other office bearers of the organization conveyed their condolences to the families of the victims and the people, and Government of Pakistan.

"We strongly condemn the barbaric attack in Quetta and the loss of innocent human lives", the GPKSC leaders said in a statement issued here Friday evening.

"My prayers for the martyred, injured and their families in Quetta that may Almighty ALLAH bless a speedy recovery to the injured and grant high abode to the martyrs in Jannah and fortitude to the bereaved to families to bear the great loss with courage", said the GPKSC Supreme Raja Sikander Khan his condolence statement.

"On behalf of the Britain-based Pakistani and Kashmiri Diaspora community, the GPKSC reiterates the solidarity of the organization with the Government and the people of Pakistan in their all out sincere endeavors to address terrorism and violent extremism in the country", Sikander added.

Related Topics

Pakistan Injured Attack Quetta Martyrs Shaheed Hotel May All Government

Recent Stories

WFP Says to Keep Operating in North Korea Followin ..

3 minutes ago

Biden Says US, Russia Can Cooperate on Climate Cha ..

3 minutes ago

Administrator Karachi visits Faizan-e-Madina

3 minutes ago

Cyprus to impose partial lockdown to stem virus su ..

6 minutes ago

French Prime Minister Calls Stabbing Attack in Par ..

6 minutes ago

CDA fast tracks covering of manholes, sewerage gut ..

6 minutes ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.