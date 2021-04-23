GPKSC condemns attack on Quetta Sarena Hotel

UK-based Kashmiri rights outfit Global Pakistan Kashmir Supreme Council Friday strongly condemns the attack on the Serena Hotel in Quetta on Wednesday

MIRPUR (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 23rd Apr, 2021 ) :UK-based Kashmiri rights outfit Global Pakistan Kashmir Supreme Council Friday strongly condemns the attack on the Serena Hotel in Quetta on Wednesday.

The GPKSC Chairman Raja Sikander Khan, President Kala Khan and other office bearers of the organization conveyed their condolences to the families of the victims and the people, and Government of Pakistan.

"We strongly condemn the barbaric attack in Quetta and the loss of innocent human lives", the GPKSC leaders said in a statement issued here Friday evening.

"My prayers for the martyred, injured and their families in Quetta that may Almighty ALLAH bless a speedy recovery to the injured and grant high abode to the martyrs in Jannah and fortitude to the bereaved to families to bear the great loss with courage", said the GPKSC Supreme Raja Sikander Khan his condolence statement.

"On behalf of the Britain-based Pakistani and Kashmiri Diaspora community, the GPKSC reiterates the solidarity of the organization with the Government and the people of Pakistan in their all out sincere endeavors to address terrorism and violent extremism in the country", Sikander added.