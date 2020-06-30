UrduPoint.com
GPKSC Condemns Terrorists Attack On PSX In Karachi

Muhammad Irfan 2 minutes ago Tue 30th June 2020 | 05:53 PM

GPKSC condemns terrorists attack on PSX in Karachi

Veteran Kashmiri rights outfit Global Pakistan & Kashmir Supreme Council (GPKSC) Monday vehemently condemned the terrorist attack on the Pakistan Stock Exchange (PSX) building in Karachi

MIRPUR (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 30th Jun, 2020 ) : :Veteran Kashmiri rights outfit Global Pakistan & Kashmir Supreme Council (GPKSC) Monday vehemently condemned the terrorist attack on the pakistan stock exchange (psx) building in Karachi.

In a joint statement issued in London, the Chairman GPKSC Raja Sikander Khan & President GPKSC Kala Khan termed it was a cowardly act of Indian secret agency RAW and added that it was yet another nefarious attempt of Indian RAW Agency's sponsored and supported incidents of terrorism in Pakistan.

"Fascist Modi-led Indian ruling junta could not suppress its neighbors through such shameful acts to accomplish their nefarious hegemonic designs of expansionism in the region", they said.

At the same time we the office bearers of Global Pakistan & Kashmir Supreme Council thanked the security staff in the Pakistan Stock Exchange along with the Sindh Police and Rangers who timely took a swift and appropriate stringent action against the terrorists and demolished their evil designs.

Which could have left massive disaster but Alhumdolillah through the immediate brave response by our security services, very brave action of our law enforcement agencies within minutes all the terrorist were killed.

"May Almighty Allah bless the souls of the martyred (shaheed) Security Guard and the Police officers and grant them the highest abode in Jannat ul Fardoas and bless the bereaved families with patience and strength to bear this irreparable loss", they said.

"We the entire Pakistani nation and the people of Jammu & Kashmir are grateful for the bravery and spontaneous response by our valiant security officials to cowardly act of terrorism", the GPKSC leaders said.

