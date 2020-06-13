GPKSC condemns unprovoked Indian firing at LoC

The Global Pakistan Kashmir Supreme Courcil (GPKSC), the world-fame kashmiri rights outfit, Saturday strongly condemned the unrelenting and unprovoked Indian firing targeting various civilian populous forward areas of AJK along the Line of Control

MIRPUR (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 13th Jun, 2020 ) : The Global Pakistan Kashmir Supreme Courcil (GPKSC), the world-fame kashmiri rights outfit, Saturday strongly condemned the unrelenting and unprovoked Indian firing targeting various civilian populous forward areas of AJK along the Line of Control.

"In an extra-ordinary meeting held in the organization's head office in London Saturday with its Chairman Raja Sikander Khan in the chair, the GPKSC declared that India had been continuing unprovoked firing along the LoC since past many days particularly targeting innocent citizens dwelling close to the Line of Control", said a message released to the media here Saturday evening.

Describing the Indian firing on civilian population as sheer violation of human rights, speakers including the GPKSC Chair Raja Sikander Khan, President Kala Khan and others said that India didn't abandon its aggressive posture even during the ongoing most tragic era of the coronavirus pandemic in the internationally-acknowledged disputed state of Jammu & Kashmir.

Addressing the meeting, the GPKSC Chairman, Raja Sikander Khan said targeting civilian population was indeed a coward act of India, which was manifested of the traditional aggressive posture of India in the region. He observed that the Indian occupational forces have crossed all limits of brutalities and massive violations of the human rights.

Khan said that valiant people of the State residing alongside the LoC were always stand alert - shoulder to shoulder with brave armed forces of Pakistan for the defense of inch after inch of the homeland in case of any Indian aggression.

"Indian unprovoked firing could never demoralize them and they were always ready to secure every inch of the homeland", he remarked.

Raja Sikander Khan said that frequent incidents of Indian unprovoked firing at LoC were repeated nefarious Indian attempts to divert the attention of the international community from the continual deteriorating human rights situation in the Indian occupied Jammu Kashmir.

The GPKASC supremo said that India could no more deceive the world as the global community was well aware about its nefarious motives He appealed international community and global bodies to take serious and immediate notice of the Indian aggression in the disputed region of Jammu & Kashmir.

Vehemently condemning the increased tragic incidents of genocide of the Kashmiri youths in the occupied state, Raja Sikander Khan said that Indian Army had crossed all limits of brutalities and developed a habit to target the innocent civilians and their properties of the frequent unprovoked firing and shelling.

"When the global community was busy in tackling the deadly corona virus pandemic, the Indian army was engaged in targeting Kashmiri youth, besides the civilian population living this side of the LOC of the unprovoked firing and shelling,", the GPKSC chief said.

Sikander Khan said that extremist policies of the Indian fanatic rulers have put the regional peace on stake. "India, through its nefariously designed anti-human activities, was involved in the gross human rights violations in the disputed Himalayan Kashmir valley", he concluded.