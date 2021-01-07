GPKSC paid rich tributes to Kashmiri leader Raja Eshaq

MIRPUR [AJK]: (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 7th Jan, 2021 ) :United Kingdom-based Kashmiris rights outfit – the Global Pak Kashmir Supreme Council's (GPKSC) Chairman Raja Sikander Khan here Thursday expressed deep sense of shock and grief over the sudden and sad demise of eminent UK-based Kashmiri human rights activist and Kashmir freedom struggle leader Raja Mohammad Eshaq Khan, who died after brief illness in the United Kingdom.

In a message of condolence released the media here Thursday evening, Sikander, currently on official visit of Pakistan and AJK, described the death of Raja Mohammad Eshaq Khan as a great loss to the Kashmir cause and the Kashmiris struggle for liberation of the motherland from long Indian unlawful occupation.

"The great human being, Kashmiris rights and peace activist Raja Mohammad Eshaq Khan was always found very committed and dedicated to the Kashmir cause as he served tirelessly round-the-clock. He raised his voice against the atrocities and human rights violations on innocent people of Indian Illegally Occupied Jammu & Kashmir", the GPKSC Chairman said.

Sikander said that late Eshaq Khan always remained at the forefront in Kashmiris anti-India protest demonstrations in front of the Indian High Commission in London and rest of the adjoining European countries.