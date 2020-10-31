UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

GPKSC President Urges Believers To Strictly Follow Holy Prophet Muhammad (PBUH)

Muhammad Irfan 11 seconds ago Sat 31st October 2020 | 03:29 PM

GPKSC President urges believers to strictly follow Holy Prophet Muhammad (PBUH)

The best way to show our fullest hearties love to the Holy Prophet Muhammad (Peace Be Upon Him) is to fully follow and act upon His Sunnah

MIRPUR (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 31st Oct, 2020 ) :"The best way to show our fullest hearties love to the Holy Prophet Muhammad (Peace Be Upon Him) is to fully follow and act upon His Sunnah. Everything he commanded or did in his life was a lesson for us to follow and learn from," said Kala Khan, President of the UK-based Pak, Kashmir international rights outfit � Global Pakistan Kashmir Supreme Council.

Speaking at a Mefil-e-Milad un Nabi (PBUH) in his organization's head office on the eve of the sanctified day of Eid Milad un Nabi (SaW), the birth day of the Holy Prophet Muhammad (PBUH), celebrated on Friday in London, he said that the last Prophet Muhammad (SAW) was and will continue to be the best role model for all humankind as His life and teachings are complete code of life for the humanity, says a message reaching and released to the media here on Saturday.

Khan underlined the need for following the teachings of Holy Prophet Muhammad (Peace Be Upon Him) to secure success both here and hereafter.

Terming Prophet Muhammad (PBUH) as unrivaled in the history of mankind, the GPKSC President said the Holy Prophet Muhammad (PBUH) was great statesman, military strategist, exemplary ruler, outstanding diplomat, great judge and perfect father and husband in family life.

But his most unique quality, however, was the fact that he was a blessing for entire family human family without any discrimination.

Describing the true teachings of Quran and Sunnah of the prophet as panacea of all ills, Muslim Ummah is facing now; the GPKSC Secretary General Zahid Khan said that all the problems could come to an end if people follow the teachings of Holy Quran and Prophet Muhammad (SAW) in letter and spirit.

Calling for intersects harmony among the different sects of Muslim ummah, Zahid Khan said unity and harmony among all Muslims is need of the hour. He added that Muslims around the world are weak, divided and fighting against each others because many of them have turned away from the revolutionary teachings of Islam.

The GPKSC Secretary General called upon ulema and religious leaders to unveil the glittering face of the religion of islam by rejecting the narrative of terrorism, extremism and added that Islam remains religion of peace, harmony and love.

Khan also asked the followers of Islam to rebuild the broken connection between their religion and peace to remove the misconceptions about this great religion of the world.

APP / AHR.

Related Topics

Pakistan World United Nations London Muslim Family Media All From Best Unity Foods Limited Love

Recent Stories

UAE announces 1,121 new COVID-19 cases, 1,295 reco ..

15 minutes ago

Khaled bin Mohamed bin Zayed meets first Emiratis ..

30 minutes ago

Three gangs arrested, 50 motorcycles,12 cars recov ..

14 seconds ago

Shibli condoles demise of Saleem Asmi

15 seconds ago

Pakistan stands with quake-hit Turkish nation offe ..

17 seconds ago

Ivory Coast president seeks third term in tense vo ..

18 seconds ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.