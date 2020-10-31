GPKSC President urges believers to strictly follow Holy Prophet Muhammad (PBUH)

The best way to show our fullest hearties love to the Holy Prophet Muhammad (Peace Be Upon Him) is to fully follow and act upon His Sunnah

MIRPUR (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 31st Oct, 2020 ) :"The best way to show our fullest hearties love to the Holy Prophet Muhammad (Peace Be Upon Him) is to fully follow and act upon His Sunnah. Everything he commanded or did in his life was a lesson for us to follow and learn from," said Kala Khan, President of the UK-based Pak, Kashmir international rights outfit � Global Pakistan Kashmir Supreme Council.

Speaking at a Mefil-e-Milad un Nabi (PBUH) in his organization's head office on the eve of the sanctified day of Eid Milad un Nabi (SaW), the birth day of the Holy Prophet Muhammad (PBUH), celebrated on Friday in London, he said that the last Prophet Muhammad (SAW) was and will continue to be the best role model for all humankind as His life and teachings are complete code of life for the humanity, says a message reaching and released to the media here on Saturday.

Khan underlined the need for following the teachings of Holy Prophet Muhammad (Peace Be Upon Him) to secure success both here and hereafter.

Terming Prophet Muhammad (PBUH) as unrivaled in the history of mankind, the GPKSC President said the Holy Prophet Muhammad (PBUH) was great statesman, military strategist, exemplary ruler, outstanding diplomat, great judge and perfect father and husband in family life.

But his most unique quality, however, was the fact that he was a blessing for entire family human family without any discrimination.

Describing the true teachings of Quran and Sunnah of the prophet as panacea of all ills, Muslim Ummah is facing now; the GPKSC Secretary General Zahid Khan said that all the problems could come to an end if people follow the teachings of Holy Quran and Prophet Muhammad (SAW) in letter and spirit.

Calling for intersects harmony among the different sects of Muslim ummah, Zahid Khan said unity and harmony among all Muslims is need of the hour. He added that Muslims around the world are weak, divided and fighting against each others because many of them have turned away from the revolutionary teachings of Islam.

The GPKSC Secretary General called upon ulema and religious leaders to unveil the glittering face of the religion of islam by rejecting the narrative of terrorism, extremism and added that Islam remains religion of peace, harmony and love.

Khan also asked the followers of Islam to rebuild the broken connection between their religion and peace to remove the misconceptions about this great religion of the world.

APP / AHR.