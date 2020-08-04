GPKSC to mark Kashmir Siege Day in London

(@FahadShabbir)

MIRPUR (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 4th Aug, 2020 ) : Aug 04 (APP):UK-based Pakistani and Kashmiri expatriates under the auspices of the Kashmiris international rights outfit – Global Pakistan Kashmir Supreme Council (GPKSC) will hold protest in front of the Indian High Commission in London to register protest against the Indian sinister action of revoking special status of the disputed Jammu and Kashmir state on August 5 last year.

The protest will be the hallmark of the world-wide protests being staged to mark 'Youm e Estehsal' (Kashmir Siege Day) being observed on the call of the government and the people of Pakistan and the people living on both sides of the Line of Control (LoC) in Jammu and Kashmir State, organizers said.

On this occasion, GPKSC, Chairman, Raja Sikander Khan will host All Parties International Kashmir Convention on Youm e Istehsal to commemorate the 1st anniversary of military siege in the Indian Illegally Occupied Jammu and Kashmir (IIOJK).

Raja Sikander said in a telephonic interview to APP on Tuesday evening that think tanks have been picked up by him and his team to participate in the International Kashmir convention to highlight the significance of early peaceful solution of Kashmir issue and suggest a strategy to involve the international community as well as the United Nations and all the human rights forums/organizations to raise their voices against the brutal human rights violations being perpetrated against the innocent people of IIOJK.

They should exert pressure on India to lift the military siege in the IIOJK as well as to retrieve the article 370 & 35A and allowing the people of IIOJK to decide about their destiny under their globally-committed birthright of self determination in line with the UN resolutions, he added.

He said, GPKSC will also hold a protest demonstration in Burnley Lancashire to mark Kashmir Seige Day with extreme indignation.

Sikander Khan said all arrangements have been made in connection with the protest, under the law of the land have been secured from London Metropolitan Police and other concerned authorities.

The GPKSC chief said Pakistani and Kashmiri Diaspora community will later hold a protest in Burnley Lancashire the same day against the Indian nefarious action of August 05, 2019.

Responding to a question, Sikander said that it had been mutually decided by the Global Pak Kashmir Supreme Council along with President Tehreek e Kashmir UK Raja Fahim Kayani, President Tehreek e Kashmir Scotland Baillie Hanif Raja MBE and several other Kashmiri leaders of the Diaspora Community & Political Parties that due to COVID-19 health precautions all the Pakistani / Kashmiri people will protest in their nearest city centers and outside the Indian consulates.