GPKSC UK lambastes India for increasing rights abuses in IIOJK

MIRPUR [AJK]: (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 13th Dec, 2020 ) :United Kingdom-based Kashmiri rights defender and think tank–Global Pakistan Kashmir Supreme Council Sunday strongly denounced India for continual and increased human rights violations by its occupational forces in the Indian Illegally Occupied Jammu & Kashmir (IIOJK) besides the extra judicial killings of Kashmiri youth during siege and search operations by the Indian brutal forces in Kashmir.

In a joint statement of condemnation, released to the media here on Sunday evening, the GPKSC Chairman Raja Sikander Khan and President of the organization Kala Khan also condemned the frequent violation of the line of control in disputed Jammu and Kashmir by the Indian occupying forces in form of the unprovoked firing from across the line of control in Azad Jammu and Kashmir blatantly denying the the ceasefire agreement.

"Peace and freedom loving International community, besides the world forums, especially the United Nations, must take immediate notice of the increased aggressive posture of New Delhi in the region", the Kashmiri peace and rights activists urged.

"The frequent violation of the LoC is reflective of the aggressive posture of India in the internationally-acknowledged disputed Jammu and Kashmir to divert the attention of the world from the agony the innocent people of the IIOJK are suffering at the hands of the Indian brutal forces for their struggle for liberation of their motherland from India's forced and illegal rule'', the the GPKSC leaders said The Global Pakistan Supreme Council Chairman Raja Sikander Khan while acknowledging the pivotal role of the British MPs in raising the profile of the Kashmir issue said that they constitute the nucleus of the parliamentary activity in the United Kingdom.

He underlined that the cross-party All Party's Parliamentary Group on Jammu and Kashmir (APPKG) – consisting of 76 MPs from all British parties – have helped galvanize support and public opinion for the just cause of Kashmir. Parliamentary caucuses like the Labour's and Conservative's Friends of Kashmir are striving for the rights of the Kashmiris and demanding an end to genocide in the Indian Occupied Jammu and Kashmir, he added.

Referring to the fast deteriorating situation in IIOJK following the increased Indian oppression to suppress Kaahmiris struggle for freedom Raja Sikander Khan said that massacres, killings, blindings, maiming, forced disappearances, fake encounters and molestation of women are common occurrences. India, he pointed out, is stealing the land of the Kashmiris and settling millions of non-state Hindus. He added that in the past few months over 2.2 million settlers have been brought into the occupied territory and granted domiciles under the Indian government's fascist and extremist policy of settler colonialism, he underlined.

The GPKSC Chairman Kala Khan while demanding early peaceful settlement of the Kashmir under the spirit of the UN resolutions.

''India gets away with massacres and genocide under the pretext of fighting terrorism", he said and added ''Jammu Kashmir people are simply struggling peacefully for their freedom and liberation from the Indian oppression and illegal occupation", Khan added.