GPKSC UK refutes negative impression branding visiting Pak, Kashmir Diaspora community as COVID-19 potential carrier

MIRPUR [AJK]: (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 19th Mar, 2021 ) :Britain-based Kashmiris illustrious rights defender outfit Global Pakistan Kashmir Supreme Council (GPKSC) here on Friday categorically refuted the impression by certain quarters apprehending the visiting UK-based Pakistani and Kashmiri Diaspora community as one of the potential carriers of the novel corona virus in the country besides Azad Jammu Kashmir.

Talking to journalists here, the GPKSC Chairman Raja Sikander Khan, currently on visit to Pakistan and AJK, expressed grave concern by categorically denying a media report, carried by a section of the press, as allegedly that due to the influx of the Britain-based overseas Pakistanis were spreading the COVID-19 virus.

"Global Pak Kashmir Supreme Council always praise the Government of Pakistan who so ever work for the betterment of people of Pakistan & Kashmir", Sikander said.

The organization (GPKSC) will use to raise voices against the government of any of the political party which fail to deliver for the betterment of people of Pakistan & Azad Jammu & Kashmir", he added/ "Labeling the visiting British Pakistanis and Kashmiris as the potential carrier of the pandemic is totally baseless, nonsense and malicious propaganda against the British Pakistani and Kashmiri Diaspora community visiting their ancestral abodes in their motherland - Pakistan and Azad Jammu from the United Kingdom ever since the pandemic gripped various parts of the world including UK, Pakistan and AJK", Raja Sikander said.

Raja Sikander Khan continued as saying "how dared the certain quarter bluntly branded and blamed the Oversea Pakistanis arriving from UK the potential carrier of the pandemic allegedly spreading the corona virus".

"These quarters expressing such negative propaganda about Pak, Kashmir diaspora, should keep in mind the facts right putting their house in order instead of blaming the Pakistani and Kashmir expatriates ", the GPKSC Chairman observed .

Raja Sikander also stated that such quarters should know or be acquainted of the factual position that every single person arriving from the United Kingdom undergoes through a COVID test 72 hours prior to their departure to Pakistan and only after getting the negative test certification the passengers were allowed to travel to Pakistan and at the arrival at the Pakistani Airport these passengers have to undergo through another corona virus test.

He added as underlining "only after getting the negative test report the passengers are allowed to continue their journeys to their respective final destinations including Mirpur District of Azad Jammu Kashmir where they were registered at all the entry points of District Mirpur with their CNIC and complete home addresses making them officially bounded of going into 14 days quarantine at their given local home addresses.

The GPKSC Chairman further stated that under the ensuing procedure to discourage the spread of the pandemic in Mirpur and rest of AJK, the State Health Services department was provided with full details of given their details and these passengers are than visited at their given addresses after 7 day's to check if they are in quarantine and if they are still ok in good health.

"I think those apprehending the visiting Pak / Kashmir expatriates the potential carrier of the pandemic should move the healthy idea of registering the passengers arriving into Punjab and then should make sure that the provincial health department representative should visit these passengers after seven days or so to see if these passengers arriving from UK, were in quarantine with complete good health without COVID-19 symptoms", the GPKSC Chairman said,Chairman Raja Sikander Khan also stated "Global Pak Kashmir Supreme Council is non- political, non-religious and non-profitable organization working for the betterment of Pakistani and Kashmiri Diaspora community and did not believe in point scoring politics, he added.