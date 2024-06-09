Open Menu

GPO Set Up New Counter For Sunday

Muhammad Irfan Published June 09, 2024 | 11:20 AM

GPO set up new counter for Sunday

SARGODHA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 9th Jun, 2024) The General Post Office Sargodha has set up a new counter for services on

Sunday.

A spokesman said the counter would remain open on Sunday and people could avail

services, including EMS, UMS, daily post, money orders.

The spokesman said private companies were receiving double charges from customers,

adding that people should relay on general post office instead of any private company.

