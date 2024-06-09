GPO Set Up New Counter For Sunday
Muhammad Irfan Published June 09, 2024 | 11:20 AM
SARGODHA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 9th Jun, 2024) The General Post Office Sargodha has set up a new counter for services on
Sunday.
A spokesman said the counter would remain open on Sunday and people could avail
services, including EMS, UMS, daily post, money orders.
The spokesman said private companies were receiving double charges from customers,
adding that people should relay on general post office instead of any private company.
