GPOs to extend services on Sundays across country

MULTAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 1st Jun, 2024) All 85 General Post offices (GPOs) across the country will facilitate the public through one counter on Sundays from June 2.

An official source of Pakistan Post told this APP scribe on Saturday that one counter of all GPOs would be opened from 9:00 a.m. to 4:00 p.m. on Sundays to serve the customers.

He stated that the facilities of utility bills, domestic and international registered letters, registered parcels, VPP/VNL domestic, insured parcel, Urgent Mail Service (UMS), Express Mail Service (EMS), EMs plus, Money Remittances Service(Ordinar,MOs, UMOs, MFOs) would be extended.

He noted that Postal Ordes and Postal Stamps sale would also be continued on Sundays adding that the customs are required to avail the opportunity.