GPP Empowers Local Communities With Economic Opportunities To Deter Wildlife Poaching, Habitat Destruction: PM
Faizan Hashmi Published March 03, 2025 | 04:50 PM
ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 3rd Mar, 2025) Prime Minister Muhammad Shehbaz Sharif on Monday said Pakistan was investing in a sustainable future for both the people and the planet as the Green Pakistan Program (GPP) was empowering local communities with economic opportunities that deter poaching and habitat destruction.
In his message on World Wildlife Day 2025, the prime minister said World Wildlife Day was a reminder of the intrinsic connection between humanity and nature, urging us to reflect on our responsibility to protect the extraordinary wildlife that enriches our lives and ecosystems.
Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif said Pakistan was blessed with mesmerizing biodiversity ranging from the elusive snow leopards of the Himalayas to the endangered Indus River dolphins and the magnificent whale sharks of the Arabian Sea.
"These species are not just part of our natural heritage; they play a vital role in maintaining ecological balance and sustaining our environment and economy.
This year’s theme ‘Wildlife Conservation Finance: Investing in People and Planet’ underscores the critical need for innovative financial mechanism for the conservation of wildlife species while recognizing their indispensable role in maintaining healthy ecosystems, sustainable economies, and human welfare," the prime minister said.
He added that being signatory to the Convention on International Trade in Endangered Species (CITES) the country strengthened its legislation against illegal wildlife trade.
Additionally, the Islamabad Wildlife Management board (IWMB), under the Ministry of Climate Change and Environmental Coordination, had established the Wildlife Rescue Center to rehabilitate injured, orphaned, and abused animals, aiming for their reintroduction into the wild or placement in sanctuaries that cater to their specific needs, Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif said.
He noted that the government in collaboration with local communities, conservationist, and international partners continued to strengthen efforts to raise awareness about the critical importance of biodiversity.
"Let's join hands to spread love for Pakistan's beautiful wildlife treasures and fulfill our responsibilities as a dutiful member of the global community," the prime minister urged the nation.
