Open Menu

GPP Empowers Local Communities With Economic Opportunities To Deter Wildlife Poaching, Habitat Destruction: PM

Faizan Hashmi Published March 03, 2025 | 04:50 PM

GPP empowers local communities with economic opportunities to deter wildlife poaching, habitat destruction: PM

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 3rd Mar, 2025) Prime Minister Muhammad Shehbaz Sharif on Monday said Pakistan was investing in a sustainable future for both the people and the planet as the Green Pakistan Program (GPP) was empowering local communities with economic opportunities that deter poaching and habitat destruction.

In his message on World Wildlife Day 2025, the prime minister said World Wildlife Day was a reminder of the intrinsic connection between humanity and nature, urging us to reflect on our responsibility to protect the extraordinary wildlife that enriches our lives and ecosystems.

Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif said Pakistan was blessed with mesmerizing biodiversity ranging from the elusive snow leopards of the Himalayas to the endangered Indus River dolphins and the magnificent whale sharks of the Arabian Sea.

"These species are not just part of our natural heritage; they play a vital role in maintaining ecological balance and sustaining our environment and economy.

This year’s theme ‘Wildlife Conservation Finance: Investing in People and Planet’ underscores the critical need for innovative financial mechanism for the conservation of wildlife species while recognizing their indispensable role in maintaining healthy ecosystems, sustainable economies, and human welfare," the prime minister said.

He added that being signatory to the Convention on International Trade in Endangered Species (CITES) the country strengthened its legislation against illegal wildlife trade.

Additionally, the Islamabad Wildlife Management board (IWMB), under the Ministry of Climate Change and Environmental Coordination, had established the Wildlife Rescue Center to rehabilitate injured, orphaned, and abused animals, aiming for their reintroduction into the wild or placement in sanctuaries that cater to their specific needs, Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif said.

He noted that the government in collaboration with local communities, conservationist, and international partners continued to strengthen efforts to raise awareness about the critical importance of biodiversity.

"Let's join hands to spread love for Pakistan's beautiful wildlife treasures and fulfill our responsibilities as a dutiful member of the global community," the prime minister urged the nation.

Recent Stories

Tamannaah Bhatia denies involvement in ₹2.4 Cror ..

Tamannaah Bhatia denies involvement in ₹2.4 Crore Crypto fraud case

13 minutes ago
 Neelum Muneer’s appearance in drama Mehshar spar ..

Neelum Muneer’s appearance in drama Mehshar sparks speculations

39 minutes ago
 MBZUAI launches first undergraduate AI programme

MBZUAI launches first undergraduate AI programme

41 minutes ago
 Emirates launches 3 new destinations in Asia

Emirates launches 3 new destinations in Asia

41 minutes ago
 Dubai International Chamber supports TouchForce IT ..

Dubai International Chamber supports TouchForce IT Solutions’ expansion into N ..

56 minutes ago
 UAE Team Emirates-XRG's Juan Ayuso wins Faun Drôm ..

UAE Team Emirates-XRG's Juan Ayuso wins Faun Drôme Classic

1 hour ago
Punjab govt announces laptop scheme for students

Punjab govt announces laptop scheme for students

2 hours ago
 Indian Team Manager R. Devaraj leaves ICC Champion ..

Indian Team Manager R. Devaraj leaves ICC Champions Trophy 2025 midway

2 hours ago
 Abu Dhabi real estate transactions hit AED17.24 bi ..

Abu Dhabi real estate transactions hit AED17.24 billion in first two months of 2 ..

3 hours ago
 China’s factory activity sees fastest expansion ..

China’s factory activity sees fastest expansion in three months

3 hours ago
 NYU Abu Dhabi researchers develop tool to enhance ..

NYU Abu Dhabi researchers develop tool to enhance cold-temperature cancer surger ..

3 hours ago
 Emirates Red Crescent launches annual Iftar projec ..

Emirates Red Crescent launches annual Iftar project in Hadramaut

3 hours ago

More Stories From Pakistan