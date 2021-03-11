Grabbers warned to vacate 3200 kanal Auqaf land

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

District administration has warned land grabbers to vacate over 3200 kanal land of Auqaf department as soon as possible

MULTAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 11th Mar, 2021 ) :District administration has warned land grabbers to vacate over 3200 kanal land of Auqaf department as soon as possible.

In line with special directives of Deputy Commissioner (DC) Qamar-Ul-Zaman Qaisrani, the Assistant Commissioner Safar Abginay Khan alongwith officers of concerned department completed measurement of the Auqaf land.

The administration directed grabbers to voluntarily demolish their illegal constructions being used for commercial activities otherwise all these constructions would not only be demolished but material would also be confiscated.

The district administration has decided to issue notices to grabbers and then strict legal action would be taken against violators.