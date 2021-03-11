UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Grabbers Warned To Vacate 3200 Kanal Auqaf Land

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) 44 seconds ago Thu 11th March 2021 | 01:14 PM

Grabbers warned to vacate 3200 kanal Auqaf land

District administration has warned land grabbers to vacate over 3200 kanal land of Auqaf department as soon as possible

MULTAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 11th Mar, 2021 ) :District administration has warned land grabbers to vacate over 3200 kanal land of Auqaf department as soon as possible.

In line with special directives of Deputy Commissioner (DC) Qamar-Ul-Zaman Qaisrani, the Assistant Commissioner Safar Abginay Khan alongwith officers of concerned department completed measurement of the Auqaf land.

The administration directed grabbers to voluntarily demolish their illegal constructions being used for commercial activities otherwise all these constructions would not only be demolished but material would also be confiscated.

The district administration has decided to issue notices to grabbers and then strict legal action would be taken against violators.

Related Topics

All

Recent Stories

District admin Mansehra seals two shops for sellin ..

40 seconds ago

SBP asks all banks to provide minimum set of servi ..

25 minutes ago

Chinese Parliament Approves Draft Resolution on Ho ..

42 seconds ago

11 booked over water theft in sargodha

8 minutes ago

Shipping Activity at Port Qasim

8 minutes ago

Japan Mourns Victims of 2011 Natural Disaster With ..

8 minutes ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.