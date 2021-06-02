UrduPoint.com
Grade 10, 12 Exams To Start From July 12: Minister

Umer Jamshaid 2 minutes ago Wed 02nd June 2021 | 08:34 PM

Minister for Primary and Secondary Education, Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, Shahram Khan Tarkai on Wednesday said the Inter-Provincial Ministers Conference regarding Matriculation and Intermediate examinations has decided to start Grade 10 and Grade 12 examinations from July 12.

He said Matriculation and Intermediate examinations would be held only in elective subjects while in grade 9 and grade 10 along with elective subjects, Maths exams would also be conducted.

He said Grade 9 and 11 examinations would start immediately after the completion of Grade 10 and 12 exams.

Students would be provided a date sheet soon, Tarkai said adding that schools across the province were being opened for Grade 9 and 11 from Thursday (June 3) to prepare for the exams.

Students would come to schools in phases and Standard Operating Procedures would be strictly enforced in all schools.

