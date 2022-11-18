Grade 11 sub engineers of Hazara region promoted to grade 16

ABBOTTABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 18th Nov, 2022 ) :On the recommendations of the Departmental Promotion Committee provincial government of KPK, Friday notified the promotion of grade 11 sub-engineers of Tehsil Municipal Administrations (TMAs) of Hazara division to grade 16.

According to the notification the sub-engineers of TMA Abbottabad, Mansehra, Haripur, Lower Tanawal, Ghazi, Mansehra, Battagram, Baffa, Lora and others were promoted to grade 16.

Sub Engineer Abdul Qadeer of TMA Abbottabad, Azhar Jalee from Mansehra, Muhammad Firdous, Muhammad Abid, Waseem Khan, Ahsan Shafique from Haripur, Haseeb Akram from Ghazi, Akhtar Hussain, Asad Jamal from Mansehra, Naeem Akhtar from Battagram, Mazhar Yar Khan from Baffa and Muhammad Shahzeb from Lower Tanawal were promoted from grade 11 to grade16.