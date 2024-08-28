Grade-19 officers reshuffle in Railways

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 28th Aug, 2024) The Pakistan Railways has announced postings and transfers of four grade-19 officers "to enhance operational efficiency".

According to a notification issued on Wednesday, Fatima Bilal, a grade-19 officer who was previously awaiting appointment, has been posted as Deputy DS Operations Lahore.

Also, Bushra Abdul Rahman, formerly serving as Deputy DS Lahore, has been appointed as Deputy COPS Time Table at Lahore Headquarters.

Additionally, Imran Mishal, who has recently returned from the Ministry of Religious Affairs, has been appointed as Deputy CMM/P Headquarters. Meanwhile, Saeed Ahmed Bheo, after completing his deputation with the Sindh government, has been appointed as DTO/DCO Quetta.