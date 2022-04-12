Grade-21 officer Shah will be appointed principal secretary to PM

(@Abdulla99267510)

ISLAMABAD: (UrduPoint/UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News-April 12th, 2022) Syed Tauqeer Hussain Shah, a Grade-21 officer, will be appointed as the principal secretary of the newly -elected Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif.

The Shehbaz government has decided to appoint Shah as the principal secretary. Shah had earlier served as principal secretary to Shehbaz Sharif when he was the chief minister in Punjab.

According to the reports, Syed Tauqeer Hussain Shah will retire in December and he is among the lose aides of Sharif.

The new government continued consultations for changing the secretaries of the Federal government. A local private tv reported that former principal secretary Fawad Hassan Fawad is also playing an important role in the new deputations of the government’s senior officers.

On Monday, Shehbaz Sharif was elected as the 23rd Prime Minister of Pakistan unopposed in a National Assembly session.

However, former ruling party Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) boycotted the session.

The panel of Chair member Ayaz Sadiq, who was chairing the session, announced that Mian Shehbaz Sharif received 174 votes while his opponent PTI’s Shah Mahmood Qureshi received zero votes as PTI boycotted the session.

Deputy Speaker Qasim Suri was charing the session when it started but soon after PTI’s prime minister candidate Shah Mahmood Qureshi’s speech, the Deputy Speaker left and PTI MNAs announced not only to boycott the election of prime minister but also announced to resign from National Assembly. The session began with the recitation of the Holy Quran followed by the national anthem.