UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Grade 9 To 12 Classes From Jan 18, 1 To 8 From Jan 25: Minister

Faizan Hashmi 5 minutes ago Mon 04th January 2021 | 06:40 PM

Grade 9 to 12 classes from Jan 18, 1 to 8 from Jan 25: Minister

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 4th Jan, 2021 ) :In light of the decisions of education ministers, the Khyber Pakhtunkhwa government has decided to open educational institutions in two phases as classes of grade 9 to 12 would commence from January 18 and for class 1 to 8 from January 25.

Provincial minister for education Shahram Khan Taraqai said Monday that the government was considering rescheduling of the annual examinations of all boards and preparing to hold exams in May and June.

He said that students and teachers were the asset of the nation and the government was taking decision about educational institutions while keeping in view their health, adding that in order to save the time of student the education department allowed one day one class policy in a week.

He said this year the board examination would be held and the government had already prepared a strategy in this regard.

Related Topics

Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Education Student January May June All From Government

Recent Stories

&#039;Mohammed bin Rashid has laid foundations of ..

16 minutes ago

FIFA announces names of World Club Cup referees

31 minutes ago

Free Punjab WiFi facility remains functional in Pu ..

42 minutes ago

USF awards Optic Fiber Cable contracts worth PKR 3 ..

46 minutes ago

Pakistan Navy And Anti Narcotics Force Seize Drugs ..

1 hour ago

Inflation becomes a big political and economic cha ..

1 hour ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.