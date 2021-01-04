Grade 9 to 12 classes from Jan 18, 1 to 8 from Jan 25: Minister

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 4th Jan, 2021 ) :In light of the decisions of education ministers, the Khyber Pakhtunkhwa government has decided to open educational institutions in two phases as classes of grade 9 to 12 would commence from January 18 and for class 1 to 8 from January 25.

Provincial minister for education Shahram Khan Taraqai said Monday that the government was considering rescheduling of the annual examinations of all boards and preparing to hold exams in May and June.

He said that students and teachers were the asset of the nation and the government was taking decision about educational institutions while keeping in view their health, adding that in order to save the time of student the education department allowed one day one class policy in a week.

He said this year the board examination would be held and the government had already prepared a strategy in this regard.