Gradual discharge of water from fully-packed Mangla dam begins

MIRPUR (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 7th Sep, 2023 ) : The gradual discharge of water from the currently fully-packed country's largest Mangla dam began on Thursday.

After about a week-long pause only 0.25 feet of water was discharged 2nd success day from the country's largest fully packed Mangla Dam reservoir since full impounding this season to the stipulated maximum level of 1242 feet, official sources said.

Mangla Dam stands biggest reservoir in terms of water storage in the country, was filled to its maximum conservation capacity of 1242 feet, on August 17, official sources told APP.

According to media wing of WAPDA, Mangla dam contains a minimum operating level of 1050 feet, a present level of 1241.75 feet, a maximum conservation level of 1242 feet, live storage on Thursday 7.336 MAF as recorded on Friday.

The inflows of Jhelum River at Mangla reservoir were recorded as 11800 cusecs with outflows of the same 18000 cusecs of water from the dam on Thursday.

At the same time, the position of the river inflows and outflows at Tarbela, Mangla, and Chashma along with the reservoir levels and the barrages remained as under:- Rivers: Indus at Tarbela: Inflows 121700 cusecs and Outflows 120900 cusecs, Kabul at Nowshera: Inflows 25300 cusecs and Outflows 25300 cusecs, Khairabad Bridge: Inflows 107800 cusecs and Outflow 107800, Jhelum at Mangla: Inflows 11800 cusecs and Outflows 18000 cusecs, Chenab at Marala: Inflows 38600 cusecs and Outflows 7700 cusecs.

Barrages: Jinnah: Inflows 155200 cusecs and Outflows 147200 cusecs, Chashma: Inflows: 167700 cusecs and Outflows 150000 cusecs, Taunsa: Inflows 134500 cusecs and Outflows 113100 cusecs, Guddu: Inflows 134200 cusecs and Outflows 103900 cusecs Sukkur: Inflows 98300 cusecs and Outflows 45900 cusecs Kotri: Inflows 159600 cusecs and Outflows 118300 cusecs Trimmu: Inflows 21500 cusecs and Outflow 5900 cusecs Panjnad: Inflows 76700 cusecs and Outflows 59900 cusecs.

Reservoirs (Level and Storage): Tarbela: Minimum operating level 1402 feet, present level 1550.00 feet, maximum conservation level 1550 feet, live storage today 5.809 MAF.

Mangla: Minimum operating level 1050 feet, present level 1241.75 feet, maximum conservation level 1242 feet, live storage today 7.336 MAF.

Chashma: Minimum operating level 638.15 feet, present level 649.00 feet, maximum conservation level 649 feet, live storage today 0.278 MAF.

The inflows and outflows of River Indus at Tarbela, Jinnah and Chashma, River Kabul at Nowshera and River Jhelum at Mangla have been reflected as mean flows of 24 hours, whereas the other flows have been gauged at 6.00 a.m on Thursday.