Graduate College For Women Wins Intercollegiate Hockey Tournament
Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published December 05, 2024 | 05:10 PM
SARGODHA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 5th Dec, 2024) The Inter-Collegiate Hockey Tournament, organised by the Educational Board, concluded at the Ali Aamir Hockey Club ground with Government Graduate College Farooq Colony emerging as the champions.
The team from Government Graduate College Farooq Colony demonstrated exceptional performance, defeating all competing teams and securing the championship trophy.
Director Sports of the Educational Board, Roshan Zameer Kalro praised the players' outstanding efforts. He announced that top-performing players from the tournament would be given a chance to compete in the All-Pakistan Inter-Board Tournament.
Highlighting Sargodha's legacy in hockey, he stated, “Last year, three hockey players from the Sargodha board were selected for an international tour and represented Pakistan in Turkey''.
Roshan Zameer Kalro expressed gratitude to the Chairman of the Educational Board and Commissioner Sargodha, Jahanzeb Awan, and the Board Secretary, Syed Abu-ul-Hassan Naqvi, for their continued support in promoting sports. "Their commitment to providing immediate resources for sports development has been instrumental in the success of such tournaments," he said.
He also congratulated the Physical education Professor of the winning team, Madam Sabahath, and the players of Government Graduate College Farooq Colony. The team dedicated their victory to their Principal Government Graduate College for Women Farooq Colony Madam Muntaha Javed, expressing their gratitude for her support and encouragement.
Recent Stories
ACE Money Transfer: A Global Fintech Leader Recognised by State Bank of Pakistan ..
Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 5 December 2024
Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 05 December 2024
Malala Yousafzai Meets Scholars Supported by her scholarships at the Oxford Univ ..
NTC discusses tax reforms, harmonization
YPF committed to uniting young policymakers across Pakistan: Jamal Raisani
Pakistan, Russia sign 8 agreements to strengthen economic ties
Seoul stocks weaken, Paris edges up tracking political turmoil
South America summit hopes to seal 'historic' trade deal with EU
Azad Jammu Kashmir President Barrister Sultan Mahmood Chaudhry condemns relentle ..
Sheikh Abdullah Did Not Accede to India: Daughter Begum Khalida Shah say
Government committed to achieve social, economic stability: Musadik
More Stories From Pakistan
-
Minister inaugurates residential complex for Hindu pilgrims at Katas Raj temple2 minutes ago
-
PMYP and PAGE signs LoI to empower women2 minutes ago
-
SIU arrests female drug dealer12 minutes ago
-
U.S. launches historic Police-Community Partnership in Pakistan12 minutes ago
-
Two children killed, woman injured in Multan firing22 minutes ago
-
Court issues non-bailable arrest warrants against Bushra Bibi22 minutes ago
-
Poultry farmer killed mysteriously22 minutes ago
-
Cotton factory gutted22 minutes ago
-
Vendors, customers grapple with high fish prices as winter sets in32 minutes ago
-
Seminar on drugs awareness at Sargodha University32 minutes ago
-
UoS hosts seminar on 21st-century learning protocols32 minutes ago
-
Sargodha University book fair draws thousands of students, faculty42 minutes ago