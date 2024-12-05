Open Menu

Graduate College For Women Wins Intercollegiate Hockey Tournament

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published December 05, 2024 | 05:10 PM

Graduate College for Women wins intercollegiate hockey tournament

SARGODHA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 5th Dec, 2024) The Inter-Collegiate Hockey Tournament, organised by the Educational Board, concluded at the Ali Aamir Hockey Club ground with Government Graduate College Farooq Colony emerging as the champions.

The team from Government Graduate College Farooq Colony demonstrated exceptional performance, defeating all competing teams and securing the championship trophy.

Director Sports of the Educational Board, Roshan Zameer Kalro praised the players' outstanding efforts. He announced that top-performing players from the tournament would be given a chance to compete in the All-Pakistan Inter-Board Tournament.

Highlighting Sargodha's legacy in hockey, he stated, “Last year, three hockey players from the Sargodha board were selected for an international tour and represented Pakistan in Turkey''.

Roshan Zameer Kalro expressed gratitude to the Chairman of the Educational Board and Commissioner Sargodha, Jahanzeb Awan, and the Board Secretary, Syed Abu-ul-Hassan Naqvi, for their continued support in promoting sports. "Their commitment to providing immediate resources for sports development has been instrumental in the success of such tournaments," he said.

He also congratulated the Physical education Professor of the winning team, Madam Sabahath, and the players of Government Graduate College Farooq Colony. The team dedicated their victory to their Principal Government Graduate College for Women Farooq Colony Madam Muntaha Javed, expressing their gratitude for her support and encouragement.

More Stories From Pakistan