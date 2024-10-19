Open Menu

Graduate Cops Age Limit For PPSC Exams Extended By 5 Years

Faizan Hashmi Published October 19, 2024 | 06:50 PM

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 19th Oct, 2024) Inspector General of Police (IGP) Punjab Dr. Usman Anwar has relaxed the age limit by five years for over-age graduate constables and head constables, who could not appear for the Punjab Public Service Commission (PPSC) exams earlier under the P-Cadet Scheme.

The age limit for appearing in the PPSC exams for the posts of Sub-Inspector and ASI has been increased from 35 to 40 years. Thousands of constables and head constables, who became over-age due to the COVID-19 pandemic and other factors, would benefit from the decision.

A spokesperson for the Punjab Police said that with the increase in the age limit, over 1,000 constables and head constables would be able to appear for exams to qualify for sub-inspector and assistant sub-inspector posts. A large number of constables had contacted the IGP Punjab to highlight the issue.

The IGP sent a summary to the cabinet committee for approval to provide relief to the affected police personnel. Following the committee approval, the age limit for over-age constables for the PPSC exam had been set at 40 years for one time only.

