Graduate Pizza Delivery Boy Crushed To Death By Car

Muhammad Irfan Published December 28, 2023 | 01:30 PM

Graduate pizza delivery boy crushed to death by car

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 28th Dec, 2023) A graduate pizza delivery youth was crushed to death by a speedy car near the Defense area, police informed here Thursday.

The 30-year-old delivery boy of a famous pizza brand, named Amir Suhail, a resident of Deh Bala was on his way to deliver the order. When the boy reached near the Defense area, a speedy car hit him and then ran over his body.

The boy sustained critical multiple injuries and died of over bleeding. Police said the boy was rushed to Lady Reading Hospital where the doctors pronounced him dead.

The friends of Amir Suhail told that he was an educated and hardworking boy and his death left them and his family in unbearable grief. Police said they were in search of the car’s driver whose ruthless driving caused the death of the youth.

