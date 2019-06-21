UrduPoint.com
Graduates Exhibit 134 Projects At NUST Open House & Job Fair

Sumaira FH 2 minutes ago Fri 21st June 2019 | 12:04 AM

Graduates exhibit 134 projects at NUST Open House & Job Fair

Over 384 students of NUST College of Electrical & Mechanical Engineering (CEME) exhibited as many as 134 final year projects in their respective disciplines on its annual Open House & Job Fair

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 20th Jun, 2019 ):Over 384 students of NUST College of Electrical & Mechanical Engineering (CEME) exhibited as many as 134 final year projects in their respective disciplines on its annual Open House & Job Fair.

The attendees took keen interest in the final term projects vis-vis Electrical, Mechanical, Computer and Mechatronics Engineering, said a press release issued here on Thursday.

A special team from NUST Intellectual Property Office participated in the event for evaluating Intellectual Property (IP) potential of the projects, while many companies conducted on-spot interviews and job tests on the occasion.

The chief guest, former Commandant CEME Lt Gen Sabeeh Qamar-uz-Zaman, HI (M), (Retd), commended the consistent growth of the College on its Silver Jubilee of Engineering programmes.

Other notable guests included Pro-Rector RIC NUST, Rear Admiral Dr Nassar Ikram; Commandant NUST Military College of Signals (MCS) Maj Gen Muhammad Ali Khan; and over 200 industrial representatives.

Commandant NUST CEME, Brigadier Tariq Javed, SI, (M), highlighted recent developments at CEME, especially the setting up of EME Centre for Innovation & Entrepreneurship (ICE2) and the research and development initiatives ushered under this set up.

He lauded NUST's efforts for commercialisation of projects and filing of patents.

Till date, NUST had filed 364 patents out of which 91 have been granted.

