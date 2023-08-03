Graduation ceremony held at National Incubation Center Hyderabad

The National Incubation Center Hyderabad successfully hosted its momentous the graduation ceremony, welcoming its Cohort 3 startups, and celebrating its 1st anniversary

HYDERABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 3rd Aug, 2023 ):The National Incubation Center Hyderabad successfully hosted its momentous the graduation ceremony, welcoming its Cohort 3 startups, and celebrating its 1st anniversary.

The event commemorated the remarkable achievements of its first Cohort comprising 15 startups, including 5 led by female entrepreneurs, while also marking the beginning of a new chapter for the incoming startups.

The ceremony was witnessed by guests, including dignitaries from Ignite, PTCL, and LMKT, who joined in celebrating the achievements of the graduating startups and welcoming the new Cohort of entrepreneurs representing diverse verticals such as Q-commerce, FinTech, and HealthTech.

The Project Director of the National Incubation Center Hyderabad, Azfar Hussain, extended a warm welcome to all attendees and emphasized that the honorable Federal Minister, Amin Ul Haque, had been a pivotal support to the center since its inception. He stated, "It was his efforts that led to the establishment of a state-of-the-art facility in Hyderabad, a city facing infrastructure challenges and electricity crises." Asim Husain Shahryar, CEO of Ignite, mentioned during the event that Ignite focuses on industrial wave tech and ecosystem development initiatives to fulfil its mission of creating a knowledge economy in Pakistan. He proudly acknowledged the transformation brought about by the 8 National Incubation Centers funded by Ignite, stating, "They have significantly impacted the digital landscape of Pakistan.

" Atif Rais, CEO of LMKT, highlighted the company's substantial contribution to incubating startups in Pakistan. He stated, "LMKT is the largest and the most experienced footprint of incubations in Pakistan that has supported over 500 startups across Peshawar, Karachi, and Hyderabad." He further added, "After successful incubations of 160 startups in Peshawar and 224 startups in Karachi, we are proud and happy to see our newest center, National Incubation Center Hyderabad, on the path to success with over 70 incubations in just one year, with a great success rate." In addition, PTCL member Umar Farooqui addressed the audience, emphasizing PTCL's continued support for initiatives like the National Incubation Center, stating, "We believe in supporting such initiatives as they are instrumental in driving tech progress and innovation in Pakistan." The graduation ceremony was a testament to the hard work, resilience, and innovation displayed by the startups in Cohort 1 during their incubation period. As they embark on the next chapter of their journey, they are well-equipped to make a lasting impact on the entrepreneurial landscape and the technological growth of Pakistan.

The National Incubation Center Hyderabad is a leading startup incubation center in Pakistan, providing a nurturing ecosystem, mentorship, and state-of-the-art facilities to propel startups toward sustainable growth and success.

It is backed by the Ministry of IT & Telecommunication and Ignite, and operated by PTCL and LMKT.