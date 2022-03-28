Graduation ceremony held at PAF Academy Asghar Khan

UrduPoint.com

The Graduation Ceremony of 127th Combat Support, 43rd BLPC Course, 7th Log (A), 3rd AD (SSC) and 2nd Grooming Courses was held at PAF Academy, Asghar Khan on Monday where Deputy Chief of the Air Staff (Training) Air Marshal Zulfiquar Ahmad Qureshi was the Chief Guest at the occasion.

On his arrival at the Academy, he was received by Air Officer Commanding, PAF academy Asghar Khan Air Vice Marshal Qaiser Janjua, said a Pakistan Air Force (PAF) media release.

A total of 63 cadets graduated at the occasion. The Chief Guest awarded branch insignias to the graduating cadets and trophies to the distinction holders. Air Marshal Asghar Khan Trophy for the overall best performance in 127th Combat Support Course was awarded to Aviation Cadet Muhammad Talha.

While addressing the graduating cadets, the Chief Guest said, "You have become part of Pakistan Air Force that has a legacy of finest traditions of valour, heroism and patriotism of air warriors".

He further added that they must remain abreast of the latest developments and modern concepts in respective fields for performing their duties with utmost commitment and responsibilities. At the end, the Chief Guest congratulated the graduating cadets on successful accomplishment of an important milestone in their lives.

The Ceremony was witnessed by high-ranking Military, Civil Officials and a large number of guests of graduating cadets.

