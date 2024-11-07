Open Menu

Graduation Ceremony Of 150th GD (P), 96th Engineer, 106th Air Defence Held

Faizan Hashmi Published November 07, 2024 | 04:10 PM

RAWALPINDI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 7th Nov, 2024) The Graduation Ceremony of 150th GD(P), 96th Engineering, 106th Air Defence, 26th A&SD, 9th Logistics and 132nd Combat Support Courses was held at PAF academy Asghar Khan, Risalpur.

General Sahir Shamshad Mirza, Chairman Joint Chiefs of Staff Committee, was the chief guest at the occasion, said an Inter Services Public Relations (ISPR) news release here Thursday.

Air Chief Marshal Zaheer Ahmed Baber Sidhu, Chief of the Air Staff, Pakistan Air Force was also in presence.

A total of 139 aviation cadets, 08 gentleman cadets and 02 naval cadets graduated during the ceremony.

Chairman Joint Chiefs of Staff Committee Trophy for the overall best performance in General Service Training was awarded to Aviation Cadet sports Sergeant Imran Raza, whereas, Trophy for the overall best performance in Combat Support Course was won by Aviation Cadet Usman Rasheed.

Chief of the Air Staff Trophy for the best performance in the Air Defence Course was received by Aviation Cadet Sergeant Haseeb Abdul Malik.

Pakistan Naval Cadet Sergeant Hafiz Ali Asad, was awarded the coveted Sword of Honour for the overall best performance at the College of Aeronautical Engineering. Sword of Honour for overall best performance in College of Flying Training was received by Aviation Cadet, Academy Under Officer Abdullah Saad Ali.

While addressing the graduating cadets, the Chief Guest congratulated the graduating cadets and their families.

The ceremony was followed by a thrilling aerial display by PAF Academy Aerobatics team “Sherdils”. Afterwards, a formation flying display by PAF Mirage, F-16, JF-17 and J-10C fighter jets enthralled the audience by showcasing PAF’s professional prowess. The Graduation Parade was witnessed by high-ranking military and civil dignitaries as well as the parents of the graduating cadets.

