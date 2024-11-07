Graduation Ceremony Of 150th GD (P), 96th Engineer, 106th Air Defence Held
Faizan Hashmi Published November 07, 2024 | 04:10 PM
RAWALPINDI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 7th Nov, 2024) The Graduation Ceremony of 150th GD(P), 96th Engineering, 106th Air Defence, 26th A&SD, 9th Logistics and 132nd Combat Support Courses was held at PAF academy Asghar Khan, Risalpur.
General Sahir Shamshad Mirza, Chairman Joint Chiefs of Staff Committee, was the chief guest at the occasion, said an Inter Services Public Relations (ISPR) news release here Thursday.
Air Chief Marshal Zaheer Ahmed Baber Sidhu, Chief of the Air Staff, Pakistan Air Force was also in presence.
A total of 139 aviation cadets, 08 gentleman cadets and 02 naval cadets graduated during the ceremony.
Chairman Joint Chiefs of Staff Committee Trophy for the overall best performance in General Service Training was awarded to Aviation Cadet sports Sergeant Imran Raza, whereas, Trophy for the overall best performance in Combat Support Course was won by Aviation Cadet Usman Rasheed.
Chief of the Air Staff Trophy for the best performance in the Air Defence Course was received by Aviation Cadet Sergeant Haseeb Abdul Malik.
Pakistan Naval Cadet Sergeant Hafiz Ali Asad, was awarded the coveted Sword of Honour for the overall best performance at the College of Aeronautical Engineering. Sword of Honour for overall best performance in College of Flying Training was received by Aviation Cadet, Academy Under Officer Abdullah Saad Ali.
While addressing the graduating cadets, the Chief Guest congratulated the graduating cadets and their families.
The ceremony was followed by a thrilling aerial display by PAF Academy Aerobatics team “Sherdils”. Afterwards, a formation flying display by PAF Mirage, F-16, JF-17 and J-10C fighter jets enthralled the audience by showcasing PAF’s professional prowess. The Graduation Parade was witnessed by high-ranking military and civil dignitaries as well as the parents of the graduating cadets.
Recent Stories
Safety of Chinese, projects govt’s top priority: Mohsin Naqvi
Sugar price reduced by Rs13 per kilogram
Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 7 November 2024
Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 07 November 2024
Trump's climate denial and green rollbacks poised to fuel warming
China congratulates Trump on election victory
Republicans hope Trump sweep will give party full power in Congress
Poetic symposium held in connection with Iqbal Day
'I’m going to stop the wars’ – Trump says after remarkable win as US presi ..
Two killed, two injured in Nushki firing
As Musk's big Trump bet pays off, US government faces 'hardcore' reform
Football: UEFA Europa League results
More Stories From Pakistan
-
Rs 12 Billion disbursed to 7,102 beneficiaries in Sindh under PM’s Youth Loan Scheme2 minutes ago
-
54 suspects arrested, weapons recovered2 minutes ago
-
First neonatal care unit inaugurated at BMC-MTI, SWABI2 minutes ago
-
Father, son shot dead in Rustam, accused arrested2 minutes ago
-
Man electrocuted12 minutes ago
-
Motorway Police hands over lost mobile phone to traveller22 minutes ago
-
Closure of primary schools in KP exposes Education Emergency claims32 minutes ago
-
Immediate regulation on emerging tobacco, nicotine products: SPARC32 minutes ago
-
Tarar, Kundi call for joint efforts to improve law and order situation in KP42 minutes ago
-
NA secretariat urges parliamentary reporters to refrain from recording videos within Parliament Hous ..52 minutes ago
-
ANF seizes 418 kg drugs in eight operations1 hour ago
-
One killed, four injured in Pabbi firing1 hour ago