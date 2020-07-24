UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Graduation Ceremony Of 27th SMC For Grade-19 Officers Held At NIM

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) 2 minutes ago Fri 24th July 2020 | 08:00 PM

Graduation ceremony of 27th SMC for Grade-19 officers held at NIM

The Graduation Ceremony for completion of the 27th Senior Management Course (SMC) was held at National Institute of Management, here in which 38 officers from various groups of civil services of the centre, provincial Management Service and ex-cadre underwent training for five months started on February 24, 2020

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 24th Jul, 2020 ) :The Graduation Ceremony for completion of the 27th Senior Management Course (SMC) was held at National Institute of Management, here in which 38 officers from various groups of civil services of the centre, provincial Management Service and ex-cadre underwent training for five months started on February 24, 2020.

An official communique issued here Friday said that SMC is mandatory for officers serving in grade 19 for their promotion to grade-20.

The participants were addressed by the Director General of the National Institute of Management, Peshawar Farah Hamid Khan who urged the participants to serve the public with highest standards of integrity, sense of responsibility and justice in accordance with the constitution, law and rules.

She congratulated the participants on successful completion of the training course and hoped that, by utilizing the skills, attitude and values learnt in the training course, the officers will come up with better public service delivery and enhanced output in their future assignments.

Earlier, the Chief Instructor of the Senior Management Wing Dr. Shah Khan presented course report highlighting the objectives of the course, various training activities conducted both in the conventional class room and in the online mode following COVID-19 pandemic.

In the course, apart from lectures of distinguished guest speakers of the country, three of the distinguished guest speakers gave lectures from London, Stockholm and Dallas, USA.

Related Topics

USA Peshawar Farah London Stockholm Dallas February 2020 From

Recent Stories

HRCP warns Punjab assembly of fueling bigotry

11 minutes ago

President&#039;s pardoning of prisoners is generou ..

18 minutes ago

AJK President hails performance of state Ombudsman

25 minutes ago

Mafia is behind flour price hike: Khurum Sher zama ..

42 minutes ago

Turkish Central Bank may raise inflation target

42 minutes ago

Traffic Wardens to take strict action against ille ..

2 minutes ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.