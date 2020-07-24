Graduation ceremony of 27th SMC for Grade-19 officers held at NIM

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 24th Jul, 2020 ) :The Graduation Ceremony for completion of the 27th Senior Management Course (SMC) was held at National Institute of Management, here in which 38 officers from various groups of civil services of the centre, provincial Management Service and ex-cadre underwent training for five months started on February 24, 2020.

An official communique issued here Friday said that SMC is mandatory for officers serving in grade 19 for their promotion to grade-20.

The participants were addressed by the Director General of the National Institute of Management, Peshawar Farah Hamid Khan who urged the participants to serve the public with highest standards of integrity, sense of responsibility and justice in accordance with the constitution, law and rules.

She congratulated the participants on successful completion of the training course and hoped that, by utilizing the skills, attitude and values learnt in the training course, the officers will come up with better public service delivery and enhanced output in their future assignments.

Earlier, the Chief Instructor of the Senior Management Wing Dr. Shah Khan presented course report highlighting the objectives of the course, various training activities conducted both in the conventional class room and in the online mode following COVID-19 pandemic.

In the course, apart from lectures of distinguished guest speakers of the country, three of the distinguished guest speakers gave lectures from London, Stockholm and Dallas, USA.