Graduation ceremony of 33rd Mid-Career Management Course held at NIM

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 22nd Apr, 2022 ) :The graduation ceremony of the 33rd Mid-Career Management Course was held at the National Institute of Management (NIM), Peshawar here on Friday.

Director General NIM Peshawar Director General Cap. ® Usman Gul was the chief guest on the occasion.

He congratulated the 30 participants, belonging to various civil services groups, on successful completion of the mandatory training.

He highlighted the significance of training in building capacity of civil officers and conducting their public management duties efficiently.

He said strong institutions were vital for the progress and prosperity of a nation.

He said that the officers were the front-line warriors and face of the government.

He lauded the National school of Public Policy under the umbrella guidance of which different NIMs at Karachi, Lahore, Quetta, Islamabad and Peshawar were imparting y quality in-service training to the public servants from the Federal government and four provinces including GB and AJK.

The Director General appreciated the untiring efforts of the faculty member of MCMC and the support staff in the completion of the course.

While presenting the course report, Chief Instructor Mid-Career Management Course, Ms. Nafees Rahim explained that the 10-week training included 11 modules which contain contents that focus on enhancing the skills and bringing positive attitudinal changes among the officers.

She further stated that MCMC is an intense course which equips the officers with basic soft skills like computer literacy, time and stress management, emotional literacy and communication and presentation skills.

The graduating officers, she added, were also trained in procurement rules, project design and management, performance management, and general financial rules etc.

She said the officers were also given the opportunity to study different government departments and organizations during their Local Field Visits in Peshawar and Michni Post, Torkham in addition to their inland study tour to Abbottabad and Pakistan Ordnance Factories, Wah Cantt.

The ceremony was attended by faculty members of SMC, MCMC, PARD, PPSA, and administration staff. The Director General Cap. ® Usman Gul distributed course completion certificates and shields among the trainee officers.