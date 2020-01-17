Graduation ceremony of 5th KP Govt Innovation fellowship program held

(@FahadShabbir)

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 17th Jan, 2020 ):The graduation ceremony of 5th Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Government Innovation Fellowship Program was held here on Friday with Advisor to Chief Minister of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa on Science and Information Technology Ziaullah Bangash as chief guest during certificates distribution ceremony.

KP Government Innovation Fellowship Program is a partnership between Code for Pakistan, KPITB, and the World Bank, launched in 2014 and is a six-month mentored Fellowship program and 17 fellows successfully completed their fellowship.

During the six month fellowship program they developed digital tools and applications to strengthen government departments, improve citizen-facing service delivery and government service delivery by using industry best practices and new and emerging tools and technologies.

Advisor to CM for ST and IT Zaiullah Bangash was the chief guest of the graduation ceremony. Director KPITB Asim Jamsheed, representatives from partnering government departments, the World Bank, Cod for Pakistan, technologists, mentors and media attended the event.

The Fellowship program currently wrapped up its 5th cycle, where 17 fellows worked with six KP government departments to help them improve internal development processes and innovate in citizen-facing public service delivery.

The fellows developed innovative and valuable applications for provincial departments include the KP Toilet Finder app for Watsan Cell, an Open Data Portal for Performance Management and Reforms Unit (PMRU), Monitoring and Reporting System for Chief Secretary Delivery Unit, Online Streaming and Polling Portal for Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Provincial Assembly, Augmented Reality-Based Indoor Navigation System for Public Hospitals and E-Registration Portal of Private Schools for Private Schools Regulatory Authority, Online E-Registration Portal for Directorate of Industries and Commerce and Existing E-Governance Initiatives of (KPITB).

The KP Government Innovation Fellowship Program was being run from Durshal incubation Lab in Peshawar. The Lab is a platform for launching the KP Government Innovation Fellowship Program and aims to bring about the much needed technological revolution in the province.

Durshal provides a vital link between the local government departments, tech industry, IT entrepreneurs and investors to anchor KP's digital transformation.

The ceremony also provided an opportunity to graduates explain and highlight their projects and interact with government officials.

The products developed by the fellows were very well received, appreciated and celebrated by all attendees. The event concluded with the certificate distribution among the Fellows.

Advisor to CM on ST & IT Ziaullah Bangash appreciated the fellows. He told that provincial government has declared 2020 as year of 'Digital Transformation'. He expressed that Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Information Technology Board has coined a number of projects to digitalize the province.

Zaiullah Bangash thanked all the partners of KP Government Innovation fellowship program for their support in IT sector.