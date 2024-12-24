Open Menu

Graduation Ceremony Of Certified Vocational Skill Training Held

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published December 24, 2024 | 05:50 PM

Graduation ceremony of certified vocational skill training held

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 24th Dec, 2024) The Graduation ceremony of Certified Vocational Skills Training Certificate and Toolkits Distribution under Sarhad Rural Support Program(SRSP) was held on Tuesday, here at the program head office at Hayatabad in Peshawar.

Special Assistant to Chief Minister Khyber Pakhtunkhwa on Industries and Commerce Abdul Karim Tordher was the chief guest in the ceremony.

In the graduation ceremony 71 graduates,received trainings certificates and training toolkits in trades of mobile repairing, building electrician and plumbing.

Under a project with support of the Embassy of the Netherland and Implemented by Sarhad Rural Support Programme SRSP, in the event the graduates from Peshawar, Nowshera, Swabi and Haripur, total 34 host students and 37 Afghan students received their completion certificates.

On this occasion the chief guest, Special Assistant to Chief Minister KPK for Industries and Commerce Abdul Karim Tordher distributed certificates and toolkits among the qualified trainees and congratulated them upon completion of the same training.

He commended SRSP and its leadership, particularly CEO Masood Ul Mulk, for their dedication to rural development and economic empowerment.

The Special Assistant emphasized the importance of adopting international certifications to align with global standards.

He highlighted the KP government’s initiatives, including interest-free loans provided by the Akhuwat Foundation for male entrepreneurs.

He also expressed satisfaction regarding loans, ranging from PKR 100,000 to 500,000, are aimed at supporting woman entrepreneurs through the Social Welfare Department. During the ceremony, Chief Executive Officer of SRSP, Masood Ul Mulk expressed gratitude to the chief guest for his presence and encouragement.

He underlined the significant contribution of remittances to Pakistan's economy and emphasized the importance of skill development and economic empowerment initiatives in furthering economic growth. He congratulated the graduates for successfully completing their training and encouraged them to utilize their skills for personal and community development.

The Project Coordinator Syed Asad Qadir on this occasion, provided an overview of SRSP’s rural development initiatives across KP. He elaborated on the same project, highlighting its objectives and implementation in eight districts.

Related Topics

Pakistan Afghanistan Peshawar Chief Minister Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Mobile Male Same Nowshera Haripur Swabi Pakistani Rupee Women Commerce Event From Government Netherland

Recent Stories

ICC announces schedule for Champions Trophy 2025

ICC announces schedule for Champions Trophy 2025

4 minutes ago
 Fujairah Crown Prince receives Arab Parliament Pre ..

Fujairah Crown Prince receives Arab Parliament President

7 minutes ago
 Arif Alvi calls for investigations of all military ..

Arif Alvi calls for investigations of all military officers involved in politics

14 minutes ago
 Gold price per tola decreases by Rs800 in local ma ..

Gold price per tola decreases by Rs800 in local markets

31 minutes ago
 Pakistan’s economic indicators heading towards p ..

Pakistan’s economic indicators heading towards positive trajectory, claims Moh ..

39 minutes ago
 ‘Digital space is at risk in Pakistan,’ Bilawa ..

‘Digital space is at risk in Pakistan,’ Bilawal asks youth to resist before ..

47 minutes ago
MBRU partners with American Dental Association For ..

MBRU partners with American Dental Association Forsyth Institute

52 minutes ago
 Rubu’ Qarn wraps up theater season with 3,000 vi ..

Rubu’ Qarn wraps up theater season with 3,000 visitors

52 minutes ago
 European arms exports hit record high in 2023

European arms exports hit record high in 2023

52 minutes ago
 No compromise on Pakistan’s nuclear programme, s ..

No compromise on Pakistan’s nuclear programme, says PM Shehbaz amid amid US sa ..

1 hour ago
 RTA expands nol Card services to enable e-scooter ..

RTA expands nol Card services to enable e-scooter payments

1 hour ago
 MoFA receives credentials copy from new Ambassador ..

MoFA receives credentials copy from new Ambassador of Bangladesh

1 hour ago

More Stories From Pakistan