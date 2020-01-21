Graduation ceremony of Innovation Fellowship Programme held

The graduation ceremony of 5th cycle of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Government Innovation Fellowship Programme was held here Tuesday with Advisor to KP Chief Minister on Science Technology and Information Technology as a Chief Guest

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 21st Jan, 2020 ) :The graduation ceremony of 5th cycle of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Government Innovation Fellowship Programme was held here Tuesday with Advisor to KP Chief Minister on Science Technology and Information Technology as a Chief Guest.

Senior management of KP Information Technology board, focal persons from partner government departments were also present in the ceremony.

The six month fellowship programme was aimed to strengthen government departments by digital tool applications, improve service delivery by using new emerging tools and technologies besides enhancing capabilities of employees.

Later programme completion certificates were distributed by the chief guest among the participants.