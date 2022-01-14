Graduation ceremony of MCMC concluded at NIM

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 14th Jan, 2022 ) :Graduation Ceremony of the Government Officers of 32nd Mid-Career Management Course (MCMC) concluded here at National Institute of Management (NIM) Peshawar on Friday.

Secretary to Establishment, Government of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, Flt. Llt. (R) Iftikhar Ali Sahoo was the Chief Guest.

In the four weeks Domain Specific Training, 12 participants from KP PMS and 11 from Government of Balochistan took part.

Speaking at this occasion, Secretary Establishment said that the main aim of such trainings is to develop leadership potential of the participants relevant and specific to their nature of the job. He congratulated the participants over their successful completion of training and pressed upon the need for effective service delivery for the sake of general masses.

At this occasion, Chief Instructor of the academy Ms Nosheen Azam also spoke and apprised the audience about the overall essence of the Course. She highlighted that in the training approved Modules were followed with a special focus on capacity building of the officers through their specialised orientation in public policy. Besides, proper disciplinary decorum and record has been maintained to assess them along the professional lines.

At the end, Chief Guest distributed Certificates among the participants. He was also served with Shields of Honour from the participants of Balochistan as well as by Chief Instructor of the Academy.