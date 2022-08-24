UrduPoint.com

Graduation Ceremony Of 'No 56 Combat Commanders' Course Held

Faizan Hashmi Published August 24, 2022 | 07:10 PM

Graduation ceremony of 'No 56 Combat Commanders' Course held

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 24th Aug, 2022 ) :The Graduation ceremony of 'No 56 Combat Commanders' Course was held at Airpower Centre of Excellence (ACE) where Deputy Chief of the Air Staff (Administration), Pakistan Air Force (PAF) Air Marshal Hamid Rashid Randhawa was the Chief Guest.

While addressing the course participants, the Chief Guest said that ACE had polished their professional skills and enhanced their tactical awareness, a PAF news release said.

He stressed that they must continue to strive for excellence in their upcoming assignments as core professionals. He further said that success in future wars depended on timely addressing new trends in warfare, enhancing contemporary technologies and integrating future capabilities.

The Chief Guest also expressed his satisfaction on implementation of emerging warfare concepts in the elite institution of PAF. He awarded certificates and trophies to the graduating officers who underwent a strenuous and professionally demanding course.

Chief of the Air Staff Trophy for overall best performance amongst combat pilots was awarded to Squadron Leader Osama Sharif Ghani while Air Officer Commanding Air Defence Trophy for overall best performance amongst combat controllers was awarded to Squadron Leader Muhammad Ayaz.

The ceremony was attended by Air Officers and field commanders of Pakistan Air Force.

Related Topics

Pakistan Rashid Best

Recent Stories

The Style Icon – Camon 19 Neo Now Available at a ..

The Style Icon – Camon 19 Neo Now Available at a Reduced Price

2 hours ago
 PGC Robotics Exhibition 2022 - Bringing Together F ..

PGC Robotics Exhibition 2022 - Bringing Together Future Generations of Innovator ..

4 hours ago
 Imran Khan decides to approach ATC to secure pre-a ..

Imran Khan decides to approach ATC to secure pre-arrest bail

6 hours ago
 Imran Khan's nomination papers accepted for NA-108

Imran Khan's nomination papers accepted for NA-108

6 hours ago
 Pakistan condemns sacrilegious remarks by BJP abou ..

Pakistan condemns sacrilegious remarks by BJP about Prophet Muhammad (PBUH)

7 hours ago
 Pakistan, Qatar to hold delegation level talks in ..

Pakistan, Qatar to hold delegation level talks in Doha today for further coopera ..

8 hours ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2022, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.