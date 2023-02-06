ISLAMABAD, Feb 6 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 6th Feb, 2023 ) :The Graduation Ceremony of No 57 Combat Commanders' Course was held at Airpower Centre of Excellence (ACE) on Monday where Deputy Chief of the Air Staff (Air Defence), Pakistan Air Force Air Marshal Abdul Moeed Khan was the Chief Guest.

According to the Pakistan Air Force (PAF) news release, the Chief Guest while addressing the course participants said that combat training in PAF could be maintained at the highest pedestal of realism and responsiveness, adding, "only if we are cognizant of contemporary challenges and prepared to meet them in line with emerging modern concepts." He further said that traditionally CCS and now PAF ACE remains at the pinnacle of PAF's combat training.

The Chief Guest also expressed his satisfaction that all schools of PAF ACE were working in complete harmony for training the future combat leadership of Pakistan Air Force.

Earlier, the Chief Guest awarded certificates and trophies to the graduating officers who underwent a strenuous and professionally demanding course.

Chief of the Air Staff Trophy for overall best performance amongst Combat Pilots was awarded to Squadron Leader Zohaib Arshad while Air Officer Commanding Air Defence Trophy for overall best performance amongst Combat Controllers was awarded to Squadron Leader Haroon Zafar Majoka.