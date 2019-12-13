UrduPoint.com
Graduation Ceremony Of Six-week-long Junior Diplomatic Course Held At MoFA

Graduation ceremony of six-week-long junior diplomatic course held at MoFA

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 13th Dec, 2019 ) :Parliamentary Secretary for Foreign Affairs Andleeb Abbas terming diplomacy a fundamental tool to promote peace has said that the government is pursuing the vision of peaceful neighbourhood as cornerstone of its foreign policy.

Speaking at the graduation ceremony of six-week-long junior diplomatic course held here at the Ministry of Foreign Affairs, the Parliamentary Secretary said the course was an excellent step towards building bonds of friendship and cooperation between Pakistan and other countries.

Andleeb Abbas highlighted Pakistan's special focus on the African continent calling it "continent of the future" and said the Ministry of Foreign Affairs organized the Envoys Conference on 'Engage Africa' to chart out a roadmap to further strengthen and deepen its relationship with Africa.

Director General Foreign Service academy (FSA) Ambassador Aftab Ahmad Khokher said that the course helped to create better understanding of Pakistan's foreign policy and its conducive economic environment.

He said the Academy was imparting training not only to Pakistani diplomats but also to foreign diplomats since 1981 and had trained over 1,400 FSP officers and 1,372 diplomats from 107 countries.

A Mauritian diplomat speaking on behalf of the participants said the course would create a network in strengthening bonds of durable relations.

Nineteen diplomats from 14 friendly countries including Comoros, Equatorial Guinea, Ghana, Guinea, Iran, Madagascar, Maldives, Mali, Mauritania, Mauritius, Nepal, Nigeria, Palestine and Tunisia participated in the course.

Foreign Secretary Sohail Mahmood also attended the graduation ceremony.

More Stories From Pakistan

