Grafting, t-budding can increase production manifolds

FAISALABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 2nd Jul, 2021 ) :Grafting and t-budding of various flowery and fruity trees can help to increase their production manifolds.

Therefore, the farmers and gardeners should adopt latest techniques of grafting and t-budding to increase their productivity.

A spokesman of the Agriculture department said on Friday that when the farmers grow plants from seeds, it often brings less fruits and flowers whereas their qualities were also not up to the mark due to which the farmers fail to earn sufficient money. Therefore, the agri scientists preferred to grafting and t-budding for fruity and flowery plants so that the farmers and gardeners could get maximum yield within minimum time.

In this connection, agriculture department had also started training sessions for farmers and gardeners so that new techniques of grafting and t-budding could be introduced among them.

The farmers and gardeners can also get help and guidance from agri helpline during office hours where field staff of agriculture (extension) department was actively and regularly arranging workshops for farmers and gardeners especially in far-flung rural areas of the district, he added.