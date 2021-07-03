Grain market Sanawan made functional after 35 years

MUZAFFARGARH, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 3rd Jul, 2021 ) :Grain market Sanawan here on Saturday was made functional after 35 years to meet long-lasting demands of traders and local citizens.

The project was initiated in 1985 during rule of former dictator late General Zia-ul-Haq, but fallen prey to procedural delay until incumbent administration took initiative to turn it fully functional.

Since its inception, almost all of the shops located into the market were auctioned through a successful bidding initiated by the local authority. Gates were installed at both sides of the market, however the project fell prey to red-tapism. Resultantly, it became hub of drug addicts and beggars as was observed.

Member Human Rights Ali Abbas Qureshi, told media that none of the previous government showed interest to complete the project, while credit went to incumbent government to accomplish it in letter and spirit.

PTI's local leader Muhammed Usman said in this regard that Ghala Mandi stretched to 32 kanals containing grand mosque, two banks with the market's own office. There are 88 shops situated here to benefit shopkeepers belonging to Sanawan Ghala Mandi to Chowk Qureshi, Ghazi Ghaat, Qasba Gujrat, Qasba Gurmani, Mahmood Kot, Adda Ghulam Ali, Sanawan, Sultan Colony among hundreds of villages for running business activities.