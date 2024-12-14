Open Menu

Gram Growers Advised To Take Extra Care In December

Muhammad Irfan Published December 14, 2024 | 06:40 PM

Gram growers advised to take extra care in December

FAISALABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 14th Dec, 2024) Agriculture experts have advised gram growers to take extra care to their crops during December due to increase in moister and chill in the weather in addition to rampant growth of weeds in the fields.

A spokesman for Agriculture (Extension) Department said here on Saturday that chickpea (grams) was a most important crop of Pakistan as it played a pivotal role on catering to domestic food requirements at maximum extent.

He said that Agriculture Department had released recommendations to ensure optimal care for chickpea crops during the month of December because mushroom growth of weeds including Bathua, Krund, Lehli, Piyazi, Dumbi Sitti and Riwari, etc. significantly reduced chickpea yields. Hence, the farmers were advised to eradicate the weeds in early stages of crop by using hoeing techniques (Goodi).

He said that the first hoeing should be made 30 to 40 days after sowing followed by a second hoeing one month later. In rain-fed areas where herbicides were less effective, the agriculture experts recommended mechanical or manual weed removal by using rotary weeders, he added.

He further said that chickpeas required minimal irrigation. Hence, in irrigated areas, if no rainfall occurred, the light irrigation was suggested when the crop showed signs of drought stress especially during flowering, he added.

He said that for Kabuli chickpeas, the first irrigation should be applied 60 to 70 days after cultivation while the second irrigation is recommended at the flowering stage. The crops sown after rice or in September alongside sugarcane crops generally required no additional watering, he added.

He said that the farmers were also advised to monitor their crops for pests like termites, pod borers, and cutworms. If infestations were observed, appropriate pesticides should be applied in consultation with local agricultural experts.

However, vigilance was necessary to detect potential attacks from the American bollworm, with timely action recommended. For any assistance, the farmers could contact local office of the Agriculture Department, he added.

Related Topics

Pakistan Weather Agriculture Drought September December From

Recent Stories

Pakistan cricket team suffer most T20 Int’l defe ..

Pakistan cricket team suffer most T20 Int’l defeats in 2024

18 minutes ago
 Standing body approves conversion of PMBMC into Pu ..

Standing body approves conversion of PMBMC into Punjab Sahulat Bazaars Authority

2 hours ago
 Imran Khan always called for dialogue, discussions ..

Imran Khan always called for dialogue, discussions: Barrister Gohar

2 hours ago
 Imran Khan always called for dialogue, discussions ..

Imran Khan always called for dialogue, discussions: Barrister Gohar

2 hours ago
 FBR launches Faceless Customs Assessment system in ..

FBR launches Faceless Customs Assessment system in Karachi

3 hours ago
 PSX 100 Index drops to 112,000 points amid bearish ..

PSX 100 Index drops to 112,000 points amid bearish trend

5 hours ago
PTI protest at D-Chowk: 32 suspects discharged fro ..

PTI protest at D-Chowk: 32 suspects discharged from cases

7 hours ago
 ICC Champions Trophy 2025 to be played under hybri ..

ICC Champions Trophy 2025 to be played under hybrid model

7 hours ago
 Imad Wasim, Mohammad Amir announce retirements fro ..

Imad Wasim, Mohammad Amir announce retirements from international cricket

7 hours ago
 Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 14 December 2024

9 hours ago
 Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 14 December 2024

Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 14 December 2024

10 hours ago
 UN Resident Coordinator for global collaboration t ..

UN Resident Coordinator for global collaboration to tackle financial, investment ..

19 hours ago

More Stories From Pakistan