Gram Growers Advised To Take Extra Care In December
Muhammad Irfan Published December 14, 2024 | 06:40 PM
FAISALABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 14th Dec, 2024) Agriculture experts have advised gram growers to take extra care to their crops during December due to increase in moister and chill in the weather in addition to rampant growth of weeds in the fields.
A spokesman for Agriculture (Extension) Department said here on Saturday that chickpea (grams) was a most important crop of Pakistan as it played a pivotal role on catering to domestic food requirements at maximum extent.
He said that Agriculture Department had released recommendations to ensure optimal care for chickpea crops during the month of December because mushroom growth of weeds including Bathua, Krund, Lehli, Piyazi, Dumbi Sitti and Riwari, etc. significantly reduced chickpea yields. Hence, the farmers were advised to eradicate the weeds in early stages of crop by using hoeing techniques (Goodi).
He said that the first hoeing should be made 30 to 40 days after sowing followed by a second hoeing one month later. In rain-fed areas where herbicides were less effective, the agriculture experts recommended mechanical or manual weed removal by using rotary weeders, he added.
He further said that chickpeas required minimal irrigation. Hence, in irrigated areas, if no rainfall occurred, the light irrigation was suggested when the crop showed signs of drought stress especially during flowering, he added.
He said that for Kabuli chickpeas, the first irrigation should be applied 60 to 70 days after cultivation while the second irrigation is recommended at the flowering stage. The crops sown after rice or in September alongside sugarcane crops generally required no additional watering, he added.
He said that the farmers were also advised to monitor their crops for pests like termites, pod borers, and cutworms. If infestations were observed, appropriate pesticides should be applied in consultation with local agricultural experts.
However, vigilance was necessary to detect potential attacks from the American bollworm, with timely action recommended. For any assistance, the farmers could contact local office of the Agriculture Department, he added.
