Grammy 2023: The Epitome Of Record Breakers, BTS Sets History With 3 Nominations In Single Year

Sumaira FH Published November 16, 2022 | 02:00 PM

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 16th Nov, 2022 ) :Setting the records straight, global music sensation BTS has achieved another milestone as they got multiple nods for Grammy 2023.

A hat-trick of nominations paved the way for immense celebrations for the fans of BTS as the group is now the first Korean act in the history of Grammys to have received multiple nods in a single year.

According to Billboard, Bangtan Boys were nominated for categories in Pop Duo/ Group, Best Music Video, and Album of the Year, announced on Tuesday.

Following 'Dynamite' and 'Butter' now 'My Universe' has made it the 3rd consecutive entrance for BTS in the category of Pop Duo/ Group.

For the second nomination, Korean lyrics-based song 'Yet To Come' is up for 'Best music Video' making it part of the multiple 'firsts' BTS has achieved via this song as it is the first time that a primarily Korean-language song by the Korean group got them a Grammy nod.

While for the 'Album of the Year' the collaboration between British rock band 'Cold Play' and BTS became the winning point. Cold play's album 'Music of the Spheres' has been nominated in this category for which BTS members SUGA, RM, and J-Hope have worked as songwriters.

Other nominees in the categories announced via live stream include Bad Bunny's Un Verano Sin Ti, Beyoncé's RENAISSANCE, ABBA's Voyage, Adele's 30, Special by Lizzo, Harry's House by Harry Styles, Mary J. Blige's Good Morning Gorgeous (Deluxe), In These Silent Days by Brandi Carlile and Kendrick Lamar's Mr. Morale & The Big Steppers.

