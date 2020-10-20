UrduPoint.com
Grams Cultivation Should Be Started Immediately

Tue 20th October 2020 | 03:20 PM

Grams cultivation should be started immediately

FAISALABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 20th Oct, 2020 ) :The agriculture experts advised growers to start cultivation of grams and complete it up to November 15 to get a bumper yield.

A spokesman for the Agriculture (Extension) Department on Tuesday said the best suitable time for gram cultivation in Gujrat, Jehlum, Rawalpindi and Narowal is from October 10 to November 10 while it can be sown in Bhakkar, Jhang, Khushab, Mianwali and Layyah from October 01 to 30.

Similarly, farmers of Faisalabad, Sahiwal, Multan, Bahawalpur, Bahawal Nagar and districts of Center Punjab should cultivate grams from October 15 to November 15, he added.

He also advised growers to cultivate approved gram varieties, including Batal-98, Thal-2006,Punjab-2008, Bilkasar-2000, Wanihar-2000, Bhakkar-2011, CM-98, CM-2008, Noor-91,Noor-2009, Noor-2013 and Taman-2013.

More Stories From Pakistan

