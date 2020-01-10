UrduPoint.com
Grand Anti-encroachment Operation At Nasar Bagh Road

Sumaira FH 3 minutes ago Fri 10th January 2020 | 12:05 PM

Sumaira FH 3 minutes ago Fri 10th January 2020 | 12:05 PM

The district administration of Peshawar and Town-3 officials on Friday conducted a grand anti-encroachment operation on Nasar Bagh Road and removed several illegal structures and shops

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 10th Jan, 2020 ) :The district administration of Peshawar and Town-3 officials on Friday conducted a grand anti-encroachment operation on Nasar Bagh Road and removed several illegal structures and shops.

Additional Assistant Commissioner, Abdul Wali taking action on directives of Deputy Commissioner Peshawar, Muhammad Ali Asghar removed scores of illegal structures, shops and extensions raised outside the shops with heavy machinery.

During the operation, TOR of Town-3, Abdul Malik and ATOR, Asad Ullah Ghalib and police official were also present. Scores of other encroachments alongside the road were also removed.

The spokesman said that anti-encroachment operations would continue in the district till desired goals are achieved.

