Grand Anti-encroachment Operation In Board Bazaar, 30 Arrested

Muhammad Irfan Published December 08, 2022 | 03:40 PM

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 8th Dec, 2022 ) :The district administration in collaboration with the Capital Metropolitan Government Directorate on Thursday removed scores of encroachments in front of shops and from roads in board Bazaar here.

The district administration said that Assistant Commissioner Sayyeda Zainab Naqvi also arrested 30 people for interfering in government affairs. She said the operation would now continue daily to purge the busy bazaars of encroachers.

The action taken on the instructions of Deputy Commissioner Shaifullah Khan was also joined by the Demolishing Superintendant, Sajid Khan along with his staff.

Heavy personnel of police were also deployed to cope with any untoward situation during the operation.

The encroached items and structures were confiscated by the officials of the district administration. AC Zainab Naqvi said the busy Board Bazaar was mostly blocked for traffic due to massive encroachment in the area creating unbearable hardship for the visitors.

She said such operations would now continue on a daily basis and the violators would be sent to jail adding that no leniency would be shown in this regard.

